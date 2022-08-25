Jane Aamodt, 90

Jane Aamodt, 90, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022.

Her Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 27, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, Rev. David Maxfield will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the service at the church.

Service information

Aug 26
Visitation
Friday, August 26, 2022
9:00AM-7:00PM
Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel
112 4th Street East
Williston, ND 58801
Aug 26
Family Service
Friday, August 26, 2022
7:00PM-8:00PM
Everson Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel
112 4th Street East
Williston, ND 58801
Aug 27
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 27, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
1821 9th Ave W
Williston, ND 58801
Aug 27
Graveside
Saturday, August 27, 2022
11:00AM-11:30AM
Riverview Cemetery
815 9th Ave West
Williston, ND 58801
