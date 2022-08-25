Jane Aamodt, 90, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday morning, August 24, 2022.
Her Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 27, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, Rev. David Maxfield will officiate. Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the service at the church.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 26, at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday. There will be a family service open to the public at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 PM on Friday evening.
Olive Jane Aamodt was born in Williston, North Dakota on November 22, 1931 to Oscar and Esther Carlson. She preferred to go by her middle name Jane and was extremely proud of her Irish heritage.
Jane went to school in Williston and graduated from Williston High School in 1950.
She met her husband, Robert (Bob) Aamodt, in high school, and they were married on October 20, 1952. Jane and Bob had 3 children, Barbara, Mark, and Holly.
After high school, she worked as a teller at 1st National Bank in Williston. When Holly was 1 year old, Jane found her passion in life and started caring for children as a babysitter. Over the next 45 years caring for children, she became a 2nd mother and grandmother to many.
While Jane lived her life within 1 block of where she was born, she loved to travel. She loved taking family vacations, no matter where they took her. Jane also loved chocolate, feeding the local birds and neighborhood cat (Tiger), watching a good demolition derby, shopping, but her number one pride and joy was her family and spending time with them.
Jane is preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, sister Colleen Johnston, brother-in-law Ken Johnston, and son-in-law Steven Everson.
Jane is survived by her daughter Barbara Everson of Williston, son Mark (Lisa) Aamodt of Bismarck, Holly (James) Radtke of Williston; grandchildren: Jason (Tiffany) Everson of Cedar Rapids IA, Lyric Rembrandt of Chicago IL, Marie Aamodt of Bismarck ND, Heather (Dustin) Donelan of St. Paul MN, Sara (Joe) Ortiz of Pueblo CO, Blaine Radtke of Williston ND; great-grand children: Joe Ortiz, Ashlyn Ortiz, Ryan Everson, Emma Everson.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Jane or leave condolences for her family.
