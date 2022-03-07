Jan Quilling March, 74
Jan Quilling March, age 74, of Choteau, MT, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father, Friday, March 4th 2022 at her home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. There was no quit in Jan and we know what perseverance truly looks like through her.
Jan Evonne Quilling was born February 14, 1948, in Sidney MT, the first daughter of Gordon and Nadine (Nevins) Quilling. She grew up in Sidney and graduated from Sidney Senior High in 1966. After graduation, Jan attended Dickinson State University, ND in 1967-68 and transferred in 1969 to Western Montana College in Dillon, MT. In 1970, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a double major in Music and Art. She went on to teach in the Butte School District at several of the grade schools, West Jr. High, and Butte High School until her retirement in 2004. Through the years she taught Drivers Ed, Art, Drama, and Music. She was a Drama Coach and was involved with drama meets, music festivals and musical productions performed at Butte High School.
Her beautiful gift from God was her angelic voice and musical abilities. At the age of 3 she would wait until after church service, walk to the piano and sing and play her favorite songs by ear. Later in life she was an active participant in several Butte Community Theater plays and sang with the Montana Choir and many other special life events. Through her life and up until she became ill, it brought her great joy to teach her piano students and inspire them to love music as much as she did.
Jan was blessed with a son George G. Groesbeck and daughter Jana (Groesbeck) Mussard. In February 1994, Jan met James March and two months later they were married in Butte, MT. They made a life together in Butte until 2004, moved to Colstrip until 2016 and finally made their home in Choteau MT to be closer to friends & family. They enjoyed 28 unforgettable years together before her passing.
Jan had many wonderful qualities that made so many people love her. She was generous, caring, adventurous, and a social butterfly. She had an infectious smile and truly loved having company and visiting with anyone and everyone if given the chance. She loved to play the piano wherever she would find one. She enjoyed helping her dad with the mink when she was growing up and this instilled a love of all animals. She tended to many lost, sick, and injured animals and birds and had many as pets throughout her life. She also looked forward to spring when she would be found tending to her flower gardens. Jan loved rocks and had many many rocks she collected from places she would stop on her travels. Her family even gave her special rocks they would find for her. Above all, Jan loved her friends and family and treasured all the times she was able to spend with them, especially her grandchildren.
She will be missed by many but will live on in their hearts forever.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon & Nadine Quilling; brothers Doug, Steve, and Paul Quilling; nephew Shane Quilling, and son George G. Groesbeck; Father & Mother-in-Law John & Jean March; Brother-in-Law Dan Caputo; niece April Wahl; great nephew Blaine March.
Jan is survived by her husband Jim and beloved dog Marvin; Daughter Jana (Chad) Mussard; Sisters, Colette (Gerry) Yeager and Kim (Greg) Yeager; Sister-in-Law’s Tammy Quilling, Linda Quilling; Grandsons Taylor(Emma Johnson), Trystyn(Kristy Echevarria), Tanner & Terron Mussard; Granddaughters Brooke & Sofie Groesbeck; Aunt Trudie Nevins; John(Susan) March; Gwen Caputo; Ron(Christal) March; Harry(Lynelle) March; Karen(Scott) Greenup; Sherry(Rod) Schye; Shelly(Troy) Spang; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and life-long friends.
Cremation has taken place and funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 12 th 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home; 23 3 rd St. NW Choteau, MT 59422. The family invites everyone to share Jan’s celebration of life at the Deli following the services. A graveside service in Butte will be announced at a later date when Jan is placed to rest at Mountain View Cemetery next to her son. In lieu of flowers, Jan prefers donations be made to Samaritan’s Purse.
Condolences may be left on-line at www.gorderjensenfuneralhome.com