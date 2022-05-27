James W. Hampton died on May 20, 2022, at the Glendive Montana Veterans Home. In keeping with his wishes, James has been cremated, and his family had a private memorial service in memory of James.
James W. Hampton was born on November 25, 1945 in St. Louis Missouri to James and Norma (Fritz) Hampton. He was raised and educated in St. Louis.
James enlisted in the United States Air Force at the age of 17. James was in the military for 20 years traveling all over the world. He was very proud of his service in the military. He worked in Williston in the oilfield, Triangle Electric, and worked as a Taxidermist.
On May 16, 1986, James was united in marriage to Sandy (Sederquest) in Williston, North Dakota. James was an active member of the community as a member of the American Legion, The Moose Lodge, and Williston Gun Club. James taught gun classes in Minot for kids and he won many trap shooting awards. James made the first Caviar cleaning station, and ran it for two years. He loved to fish and participated in many fishing derbys. He also loved hunting. You can see his mounts hanging up at Sportsman’s Warehouse.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; son, Jon; daughters, Shelly, Susie (Rick) Hanson, and Stephanie “Harv” (Greg) Fuchs; grandchildren, Bryce, Samantha, Brandon, Shelly; great-grandchildren, Rhyia, Rheagan, Kaylee, and Denny.