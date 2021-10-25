James Slow, 64
James Tribune “Trib” Slow was born on November 20th, 1956 in Defiance, Ohio to Reverend
James W. and Helen Slow. He graduated from Lena High School in Wisconsin, 1974. Trib met the love of his life, Paula Greig at the Haven, a Christian retreat center in Rhinelander, Wisconsin in 1977. They married on September 16th, 1978. After marrying, they moved to Defiance, Ohio where Trib learned the masonry trade from his Uncle Gene. While living there in 1979 they welcomed their only son, Javan. Over the next years they added 3 daughters, Janelle, Amanda, and the baby of the family, Trudi.
Eventually our family established a home in Saxeville, Wisconsin. Dad loved hunting, fishing,
and raising animals, and he passed that love on to his son Javan and daughter Trudi, partnering with them in many different business ventures. Trib was the ultimate salesman in everything he did. He could sell you the shirt off your own back, all while making you feel really good about the deal. That gift was passed on to his daughters, Amanda and Janelle.
Most people that Trib met would say he made them feel as if they were the most important
person in the world, and they left that conversation feeling like a part of his family. When us kids were growing up, Mom and Dad became the “adopted” parents to numerous friends of ours. They opened their home and hearts to many over the years and helped them form a healthy understanding of what a loving family is. Trib became a loving father figure for so many.
Our dad was a character and a bit of a troublemaker. Growing up as a Pastor’s kid and the eldest of 5 kids, there are more stories than we could possibly share. When Dad was 16 years old, his family went through some very hard times financially. He and his brother Baird hunted wild game to provide food for the whole family to get through that difficult time. Trib always stepped up to fill in wherever he was needed. He loved his parents and siblings, Lori, Baird, Julie, and Jennifer deeply, and never missed a chance to tease them.
Trib loved hunting, which made for some interesting meals growing up. Squirrel, rabbit, snapping turtle, and so much more made its way to our kitchen table. Although we didn’t enjoy every meal, we never went without. To our mama and us kids, Dad was everything that we could have needed.
In 2005, Dad and Mom were given the title of Grandparents with the birth of Hayden, followed
by the blessings of 13 more grandkids. Trib thrived as a grandpa and spoiled them all, especially with sweets even when he was told not to. He went above and beyond, helping us all anytime he was needed.
It was a privilege to honor our dad’s wishes and bring him home where we were able to spend
seven days with him, serving him and loving him. God has fulfilled every promise to our dad and our family.
The gift of eternal life was promised to Trib through him making the choice to surrender his life to Christ many years ago. That promise was fulfilled on October 21st, 2021, and he is now face to face with Jesus. What a celebration there was yesterday evening in heaven when Dad made his way home.
James Tribune Slow is survived by his wife, Paula (Greig) Slow; his parents Reverend James Wand Helen (Oelke) Slow of Deep Run, NC; his children, Javan (Jayme) Slow of Arnegard, ND; Janelle (Benjamin) Anderson of Alexander, ND; Amanda (Jim) Kunst of Kiel,WI; Trudi (Erick) Skedsvold of Alexander, ND; Aggie (Geoff) Simmons of Alexander, ND; his grandchildren, Layla, Laveya, Elijah, and James Slow; Hayden and Avery LaDue, Hoyt and Justice Anderson; Audrey and Bryce Kunst; Austin, Evie, and Baird Skedsvold; Raelynn Simmons; siblings, Lori (Kenny) Olson of Peshtigo, WI, Baird Slow of Deep Run, NC, Julia (Denny) Dominique of Defiance, OH, and Jennifer (Chris) Grubbs of Deep Run, NC; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, “adopted” kids, and friends, all of whom he loved. He is preceded in death by his in-laws Thomas and Mildred Greig; Grandparents Hermann & Gertrude Oelke, James & Martha Slow.
Join our family in celebrating our dad Trib, Friday, October 29th, at the Alexander Fire Hall in
Alexander, North Dakota at 6pm central. Any memorials can be sent in care of Paula Slow,
PO Box 324, Alexander, ND 58831.