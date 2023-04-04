James Seidel

Seidel, James

James Allen Seidel was born in Williston, ND on February 6th, 1946 to Emil and Hilda (Hanson) Seidel. On November 25, 1966 he was married to Judy Melland at Epping Lutheran Church. They were blessed with three children; sons, Troy and Chad; and daughter, Nicole.

Twelve days after his marriage to Judy, he was drafted into the service of our country as an Army Field Medic in the Vietnam conflict.

