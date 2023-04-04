James Seidel

James Allen Seidel was born in Williston, ND on February 6th, 1946 to Emil and Hilda (Hanson) Seidel. On November 25, 1966 he was married to Judy Melland at Epping Lutheran Church. They were blessed with three children; sons, Troy and Chad; and daughter, Nicole.
Twelve days after his marriage to Judy, he was drafted into the service of our country as an Army Field Medic in the Vietnam conflict.
After returning home he worked various jobs including Schlumberger Well Service until 1977 when then developed and started Trash A Way, a solid waste collection and disposal service.
In 1979, he launched Seidel Services Inc and purchased a local water well company, later with his sons and daughter expanded it into a Geothermal energy recovery company called Geo Thermal Resource Systems.
In the late 80’s he retuned to college to earn a degree in medical arts and became a CRTT which he practiced until 1996.
After his retirement from the medical field, he returned to the farm life until his retirement in 2010.
Jim enjoyed being out in nature, farming, and being an assistant boy scout leader. He took great pride in his family and loved spending time with them.
Jim is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Troy (Nancy) and their two children, Jensen and Porter, son, Chad (Trish) and their daughter, Ariana, and daughter, Nicole (Jeff) Harts and their two children, Peyton and Alyssa and her daughter, Isla, his great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilda and Emil.
Memorial donations preferred to Sanford Hospice in Fargo, ND.
Private family services are being held this spring.
