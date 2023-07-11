Prather

James “Jim” Prather, 62 of Tioga, ND passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2023 at his residence in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.

Jim was born on November 16, 1960 in Williston, ND, to Edward H. and Orpha (Solwold) Prather and was the youngest of four children. He graduated from Tioga High School in 1979. His outstanding radio broadcasting career began at KTGO in Tioga while he was still in high school in 1976. Then he worked across the country and across several genres under his alias Big Jim Davis, in classic rock, top 40, light rock, adult contemporary, country, satellite radio, and a radio shopping network, before going back to his original announcing roots at KTGO in 2019. He coined his daily morning show at KTGO “Talk of the Town,” where he updated the audience with local events and happenings across the listening region.

