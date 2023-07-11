James “Jim” Prather, 62 of Tioga, ND passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2023 at his residence in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Jim was born on November 16, 1960 in Williston, ND, to Edward H. and Orpha (Solwold) Prather and was the youngest of four children. He graduated from Tioga High School in 1979. His outstanding radio broadcasting career began at KTGO in Tioga while he was still in high school in 1976. Then he worked across the country and across several genres under his alias Big Jim Davis, in classic rock, top 40, light rock, adult contemporary, country, satellite radio, and a radio shopping network, before going back to his original announcing roots at KTGO in 2019. He coined his daily morning show at KTGO “Talk of the Town,” where he updated the audience with local events and happenings across the listening region.
Jim married Donna (Vetsch) Prather in 1981 in New Rockford, ND, and they raised four children together. Upon returning to Tioga, he was very active in the community by serving on various community boards. Jim had an upbeat nature and a gift of recognizing and identifying the positive aspects in people. He enjoyed conversations and playing games with family and friends, hanging out with his fur babies Husker and Lucky (who also joined him on air), and cozying up with them by the fire. He was a talented drummer and enjoyed having jam sessions with his friends. There is now one more great drummer in Heaven’s Band!
He is survived by his wife, sister and brothers, his children, eight nieces and nephews, and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, and three beloved pets.
Jim’s Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Zion Free Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor Chris Kumpula will officiate. Burial will be held in the United Cemetery in Tioga, ND. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 2:00 pm to 5:30 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. A Friends and Family Service will be held at 7:00 pm at the Tioga Theater.
