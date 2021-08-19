James Michael Huggins, 71

James Michael Huggins was born on February 14, 1950 in Langdon, ND and passed away on August 16, 2021 in Rapid City, SD. He grew up in Williston, ND and loved bragging about both his athletic abilities as a Williston Coyote and the trouble he was often in. After high school he served a few tours in Vietnam, a time in his life he either felt like talking about, or wouldn’t speak of, though the lasting impacts of his service and those on other young men in the military were always heavy on his heart. When he came home from Vietnam, he, admittedly, struggled to find his purpose. He kicked around Arizona and Denver before landing in the oilfields back in North Dakota. He met his wife, Melody Biggs, at the Gateway Restaurant in Bowman, ND where she was a waitress and eventually, they moved to Dickinson, ND where their girls were born—Lacey in 1981 and Britt in 1984. The family moved back to Williston where Jim worked in his family’s electronics shop, Basin Electronics, and Mel developed cancer. Jim spent the ensuing years by his wife’s side in hospitals across the country as she fought her battle. When Mel died Jim sat his girls down and said, “I can go back to the oilfield and we’ll have money, but I’ll have to hire a nanny, OR we will struggle, and I can go to college and try to figure something out.” The girls expressed that they wanted to keep their remaining parent close, so off they all went to West Fargo, ND where Jim became a non-traditional student at Moorhead State. He burned the candle at both ends for much of his life: school, parenting, working all kinds of jobs from a manager at the Elks Club in Williston to an Insurance Adjuster in Rapid City, SD along with a number of “side hustles” as he was also always trying to figure out how to be more, do more, achieve more, doing whatever he could in whatever capacity to provide for his kids. He eventually followed his heart back to the oilfields in North Dakota where he worked until he retired and settled back in Rapid City.
He was a funny man with a short fuse and a big heart: all kinds of anomalies. He raised two daughters on his own with the help of what he would lovingly describe as “a village” comprised of his entire family. He loved his brothers and sisters very much, family was important to him, and he enjoyed spending time with them as often as he could. He loved to golf, especially with his brothers and brothers-in-law in their younger years at the HIT (Huggins Invitational Tournaments) and in his later years in Arizona with his dear, old friends from North Dakota.
There are honestly just too many things we could share about our dad, but most everyone that knew him knows that some silly obituary is impossible to capture his spirit, his loyalty, his sense of humor or his heart. He wouldn’t want us to wax too poetic as he always appreciated honesty and an acknowledgment of the fact that people have many sides and are too complicated for singular labels. He loved his grandkids, Ellery and Linden, "big time" as Linden would say, and he was an active, (constant) presence in their life: dropping them at school and picking them up every day and, of course, filling them with ice cream and popcorn whenever he could.
He will be, and already is, sorely missed by his daughters and their families: Adam, Lacey, Ellery and Linden Bodensteiner and Britt and Bob Arnold, his brothers and sisters: Georgiene Snyder, Patricia Huggins, Jack and Dee Huggins, Bob and RaeDale Huggins, Nina Sneider, and Randy Jost, and all kinds of nieces and nephews who he loved with his whole heart and who were so special to him.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and George Huggins, his wife, Melody Huggins, his sister Robyn Huggins, his big brother Frank Huggins (who he called his hero), and his brother-in-law Bill Snyder.
Every year the Veteran’s Honor Project hangs banners with pictures of veterans in downtown Rapid City. The first year we surprised dad with his banner we were nervous because he didn’t always love recognition of his service, but we discovered every year that he looked forward to his banner hanging downtown. So, in that spirit, in lieu of flowers if you would like to do anything in his honor, donations to the Banner Project are appreciated to help fund the project and supplement the costs of banners for those for whom the costs are prohibitive (please indicate on the check that the donation is in James' name):
Veterans Honor Banner Project
210 San Marco Blvd.
Rapid City, SD 57702
Instead of a service we will be having an open house, at 23968 Thompson Drive in Hill City, SD on Saturday the 28th from 4-8.