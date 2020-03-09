James Matthew Lund, 45
James Matthew Lund, 45, Bismarck, formerly of Williston, passed away on March 6, 2020 after a life-long battle with cystic fibrosis. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, at Legacy United Methodist Church, 4600 Durango Dr, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Noonan, ND.
To read James’ full obituary, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.