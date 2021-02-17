James “Jim” Tveter, 77
Memorial services for James “Jim” Tveter, 77 of Watford City are at 11:00 A.M., (CDT) on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the First Lutheran Church in Watford City with Reverend Paul Balaban officiating. Inurnment of cremains with Military Honors will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Bismarck, ND at a later date. Cremation has taken place under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City. Friends may call at the funeral home to sign his book from 4 PM to 7PM, Friday, February 19, 2021. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. Covid-19 regulations will be observed at the church.
JIm was born on August 20,1943 in Powers Lake, ND to Rueben and Hilda (Thingvold) Tveter. There were seven children in his family. He was baptized in the Lutheran faith at Grand View Church near Columbus and was confirmed at Columbus Trinity Lutheran Church. Jim grew up in the coal mine camp south of Columbus where he attended the Coal Valley Grade School #3. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1961 and then attended Minot State University graduating in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Education and Physical Education. Later, in 1972, Jim received a Master’s Degree in Education (emphasis in Business and Guidance and Counseling) from the University of Montana in Missoula.
Jim’s teaching career began at the Richardton, ND Public High School where he was a Business teacher and coached basketball, football, and track for two years. In 1967, he began his Business Teaching career of 13 years in Watford City where he also coached basketball, football, and track. He taught from 1967-1969 and then spent time serving his country in the US
Army from 1969-1971. In 1971, Jim continued teaching and coaching until 1982 when he made a career change. For the next 25 years, from 1982-2007, he served as an accountant, office manager, and business manager at McKenzie Electric Cooperative. He retired in 2007.
In 1964, Jim met the love of his life, Joyce Elaina Sande, who was also attending Minot State University. Their love blossomed and on August 6,1966 they were united in marriage at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Rolla, ND. To this union, they had three wonderful children — JeAnne Elaina, Jayme Eugene, and Jayson Eugene; thus the formation of the JET Family! Following their marriage, every Valentine’s Day there-after, because they both attended MSU and met there, they received a Valentine’s Day card from MSU as they were Alumni Mates.
Jim was honored to serve his country in the US Army. He served one year in Vietnam in the Americal Division as an infantry soldier and then later served in the office of the Americal Casualty Branch. A humble, but proud soldier, Jim was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, two Bronze Stars, two Commendation Medals, the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal while serving in Vietnam. He was released with an honorable discharge from the Army on June 11, 1971 at Ft. Lewis, Washington where he was presented with the Good Conduct Medal.
During his high school basketball career, Jim was coached by Dale Brown who eventually became the coach of the LSU men’s basketball team. Later in his life, Jim was honored to have been asked by Dale Brown to sit by him at a Rural Electric Company Banquet where Dale was a motivational speaker. Jim was a member of First Lutheran Church in Watford City where he taught Sunday School for many years and was on the church council for several years. He was a member of the American Legion and American Legion Drill Team, a Lifetime Member of the VFW, and a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America. He was also a past member of the Rotary, Lions, and Elks Clubs, and served on the Board of Dakota West Credit Union and the Watford City Golf Board.
Jim’s hobbies included fishing, golfing, and hunting with his family and friends. He was a prankster and a goofball. Many detailed golf stories and big fish stories were told to family and friends. If he caught the first couple of fish, he would always have some advice to give to others on how to bring in a fish! His pride and joy were his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He especially enjoyed attending the sporting events in which his children and grandchildren participated. If you knew Jim, you may have heard him “cheering” and giving advice to them during the games! He was a very proud dad and grandpa! He also enjoyed playing with his grandkids and great- grandkids — he even dressed up for them in various costumes, played school (he was the student), taught and played poker, wrestled with sound effects, and taught many life skills. Jim took pride in all of the accomplishments of his family. Jim was a great role model for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his many students he had while teaching. He was a hard-working, kind, loving, helpful, and caring person. He always enjoyed visiting with his former students and catching up on what they were doing.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Rueben and Hilda Tveter; brothers Rolland Tveter and Jerome Tveter; sister, Arlos Adams; in-laws, Martin and Alma Sande; brothers-in-law, Curtis Sande, Douglas Sande and Bill Adams.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce, of 54 years of Watford City; three children, daughter JeAnne (Shane) Homiston and their children, Justine of Watford City; Jaryn and his fiancée, Andrea, of Fargo; and Jessen of Watford City; son Jayme (Danielle) Tveter and their children, Ashton and Kaylee of Rapid City, SD; and son Jayson Tveter and his children Joselyn and Jayson Jr.of Watford City and Rapid City, SD.; brother Dean (Lois) Tveter of NewTown, ND; brother Shannon (Cindy) Tveter of Dunnellon, FL; and sister Shelly (Clif) Sundt of Williston, ND; along with great-grandchildren Jenna, Jordy, and Jace, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jim was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by many. Jim’s family extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Ramage, Dr. Mundorf, Dr.Kazim, all hospital staff, all spiritual leaders, and his many friends for their loving care and kindness shown to him and his family during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, Jim’s family asks that you consider memorials to the McKenzie County Veterans Memorial Park, Veterans Service Office, 201 5th St. NW, Suite 1036, Watford City, ND 58854, or to a charity of your choice.