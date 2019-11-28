Memorial services for James “Jim” Mann, 54 of Williston, ND are at 2:00 P.M., (CST), on Monday, December 2, 2019, at the Bethel Lutheran Home Chapel with Pastor Sheldon Sorenson officiating. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney and Williston are caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. Jim passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston, ND.
