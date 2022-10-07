221009-obit-Fink

Mass of the Christian Burial for James “Jim” Fink, 64 of Williston, ND is at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Sidney, MT with Fr. Jim O’Neil as presider. Inurnment will be in the Richland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

James Aaron “Jim” Fink was the 12th child of Roy and Isabella (Meyer) Fink and was born on August 4, 1938, in Sidney, MT. Jim’s godparents were Mr. and Mrs. Leo Prevost. He attended rural Bradley School for the first grade and the second grade at the home place north of Lambert, MT. The remaining grades were in Sidney, including grades four and five at the catholic School. Jim graduated from Sidney High School in May of 1956.

To plant a tree in memory of James Fink as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments