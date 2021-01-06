James “Jim” Domaskin, 69
James “Jim” Domaskin, 69, of Ross, ND passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his residence in Ross, ND. Springan Stevenson Funeral Home of Stanley is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.springanstevenson.com.
A Funeral Service for Jim will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the American Lutheran Church in Stanley, North Dakota. Pastor Carter Hill will officiate. Cremation will take place after the service. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Springan Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Stanley, ND.
The Funeral Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Jim’s service information on our website www.springanstevenson.com.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing. Masks are strongly encouraged and appreciated by the family.