James Grubb, 84, of Tioga, ND passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021 at Tioga Medical Center Long Term Care in Tioga, ND.

Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family.

Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.

