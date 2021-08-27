James Fixen, 84, of Alexander, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at his residence in Alexander, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Williston is assisting the family.

Friends and family may leave condolences at www.fulkersons.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Fixen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments