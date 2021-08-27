James Fixen, 84 Aug 27, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Fixen, 84, of Alexander, North Dakota, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at his residence in Alexander, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Williston is assisting the family.Friends and family may leave condolences at www.fulkersons.com. To plant a tree in memory of James Fixen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alexander North Dakota James Fixen Condolence Williston Friend Pass Away Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 14 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Victim's family objects to probation for woman who pleaded guilty to sex with boy Williston Square hopes to attract more business as project continues Highway Patrol, Minot PD recognize resident for their role in locating at-risk individual CHI St. Alexius Health Williston makes updates to visitation, COVID testing due to increase in positive cases Teresa Lynn Ackerson, 49 Friends, family hope billboard will help locate woman who went missing in 1981 Police: Man threatened, shot at another person Brittany Keyes, 30 James Michael Huggins, 71 Police: Woman had 5 grams of heroin in her purse Submit An Obituary Submit an obituary to The Williston Herald Submit