James (Jim) Borseth, 68, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home with family by his side. He fought a valiant fight against cancer for the past three years.

James Monroe Borseth was born Feb. 27, 1955, in Williston, ND, to Ole and Jean (Bond) Borseth; he was the third of five children. He attended school in Williston, graduating from Williston High School with the class of 1973. There he participated in track, cross country, and basketball. He played trombone in the marching band, concert band, honor band and pep band. He also sang in the choir. While in high school, he also sang in the local barbershop chorus and quartets.

