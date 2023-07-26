James (Jim) Borseth, 68, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at his home with family by his side. He fought a valiant fight against cancer for the past three years.
James Monroe Borseth was born Feb. 27, 1955, in Williston, ND, to Ole and Jean (Bond) Borseth; he was the third of five children. He attended school in Williston, graduating from Williston High School with the class of 1973. There he participated in track, cross country, and basketball. He played trombone in the marching band, concert band, honor band and pep band. He also sang in the choir. While in high school, he also sang in the local barbershop chorus and quartets.
He continued his education at North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton, graduating in 1975 with an associated of applied science degree in architectural drafting and estimating technology. While at NDSSS, he participated in band, choir and intramural sports.
Jim went on to work at the Great Pains Lumber yard in Minot, N.D. In 1978, he moved to Mohall, N.D., to manage the Great Plains Lumber Yard. In 1979 he moved to Williston to work at Great Plains here.
He moved on to the Williams County Sheriff Department in 1983. He retired from that position in 2012.
While living in Minot, he met Karen Haakenson and the rest is history. They were married March 28, 1978, and to this union three children were born: Robert, Amanda and Jay.
Jim had many interests outside of work. Starting in 1983 he volunteered at the scorer’s table for the Teton Basketball team and was a fixture there for 40 years. He also kept score for WHS basketball for several years; he was also part of the chain gang for WHS football. He served on the Williston baseball committee for many years.
He started helping Lee Halverson at auctions and decided after several years to attend auctioneering school himself. He attended Continental Auctioneers School in February 2008. He went on to conduct many auctions in the area, volunteering his time to many community organizations and benefits for those in need. He could squeeze the last dollar out of the pocket of many an auction attendee.
His faith was a big part of his life. He was confirmed at the Lutheran Brethren Church in Williston and had remained active there throughout his life, serving as an usher for more than 20 years.
Children gravitated to Jim and he loved them all. He would light up when the grandchildren would come around.
Jim is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen; his children, Robert (Danielle), of Bismarck; Amanda of Minot; and Jay (Anne), Bismarck; grandchildren Rawling, Parker, Ada, Adeline and Jed; his siblings, Ken (Cil), Glasgow, MT; John (Ellen), Rockford, IL; Pete (Kari) and Mary Stenberg (Richard), Williston; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ole and Jean Borseth; his in-laws, Paul and Melida Haakenson; brother-in-law, Mike Seibold; nephews, Eric Seibold and Max Stenberg.
Memorials may be made to The Gideons International; American Cancer Society or Upper Ministry Bible Camp.
Jim's Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday August 1, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Lutheran Brethren Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Ron Erickson will officiate. Visitation for Jim will be held on Monday July 31, 2023 from 12:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, ND, and an hour prior to the service time at the church. A Family & Friends Service will be held for Jim on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 5:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel. Jim will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Williston, ND.
