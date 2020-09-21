Jacob Hale, 34
Jacob Hale, 34, of Williston, passed away in Williston on Thursday evening, September 17, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
In keeping with Jacob’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Jacob’s life will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Jacob or leave condolences for his family.
To plant a tree in memory of Jacob Hale as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.