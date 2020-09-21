Jacob Hale, 34

Jacob Hale, 34, of Williston, passed away in Williston on Thursday evening, September 17, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

In keeping with Jacob’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Jacob’s life will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

