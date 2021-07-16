Jacob Dean Moe, 29
Jacob Dean Moe, 29, of Minot, ND formerly of Tioga, ND passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the Trinity Health Hospital in in Minot, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Cremation has taken place. His memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday July 22, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Tioga. Pastor James Booth will officiate. Inurnment will be in the White Earth Cemetery, White Earth, ND.
Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.