In memory of Jacob “Jake” Andrew Poulsen, who passed away unexpectedly on March 25, 2021, in Williston, North Dakota. Jacob was born on June 28, 1977, in Hillsboro, Oregon, to Lewis Norman Poulsen and Laura Lea NeVille. Jacob married Ettal Levine and started his family in Nampa, ID. He was a skilled finish carpenter for many years in southwestern Idaho before moving to Williston, ND, where he worked as a crane operator in the petroleum industry.
He later married Emily who shared his love of the outdoors.
Jacob is survived by his wife Emily, his father Lew Poulsen (Gail) and his mother Laura NeVille (William), his grandmother Audrey Drake, as well as two children and five siblings. He is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Jacob’s brother Kevin and three sisters Mary Ann, Merilee, and Jennifer predecease him, as well as his grandmother Jeanne Ann Perkins, and grandfathers Lewis Gail Poulsen and DeForest NeVille.
Jacob was a cherished son and brother, a proud and loving father, and a dedicated employee. Our hearts are broken by his passing. Jacob will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family wishes to thank all those who have rallied to support them during this difficult time, including the staff at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home.