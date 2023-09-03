Jackie Lynn Rude, 75, formerly of Williston, ND passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd in New Rockford ND.
Jack was born on September 2, 1947, in New Rockford, ND to Pearl (Harding) and Alvin Rude. He graduated from Warwick High School in 1965. He worked in road construction in the late 60’s, before moving to Williston and driving truck for Sweetheart Bakery.
He met Beverly Brown Allard in the summer of 1979, during softball season. Jack immediately took her son, Shane, in as his own son. Jack and Beverly were united in marriage on January 10, 1981, and later separated. During that time, Crystal, Lynn, and Danielle, were brought into this world. He worked for Bridgeman Land O Lakes for over 15 years. He was a hard-working man, to where he at times worked two or three jobs at a time. He drove truck for Williston Tank Rentals, worked on Orville Erickson’s Elk Farm, and for American Casing before retirement.
Jack enjoyed playing softball. When he wasn’t playing, he was an umpire. He was known as “one-eyed Jack.” He also taught all his kids to play. Jack was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. He did go to a couple Twins games. He also went to Super Bowl XXVII with Shane.
Jack collected many things from baseball caps, coffee mugs, coins, and eagle memorabilia. He enjoyed playing pinochle, going to family reunions, reading, and watching westerns, word searches, dancing, yard work, gardening, and drinking coffee with friends and family. Jack was a firm believer in attending church on Sundays. He would attend St. Joe’s or the Church of the Nazarene. Sometimes he would even attend both. Jack had a sweet tooth. He always had to have his chocolate candy bars and twizzlers. Every night he had to have his bowl of ice cream.
Jack was the kindest, most loving, and sociable person. As many people say, “Jack would literally give you the shirt off of his back.” He had no mean bone in his body. He had a heart of gold, and always had a smile on his face. Most importantly, Jack loved and adored his children and grandchildren. They were his pride and joy. He made sure he did anything and everything to ensure their happiness. He spent all his spare time with them. Jack was diagnosed with the late onset of Alzheimer’s Disease in 2014. In November of 2017, Jack was moved to the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd. A couple years later he was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Jack enjoyed his stay there and adored his nurses. He had a special friend there, that would sit with him daily.
Jack will be deeply missed by his son, Shane Allard of Williston; his daughters Crystal Schaubel and Lynn Rude all of Williston and Danielle (Sarah) Rude of Colorado Springs, CO; his grandchildren Summer Schaubel, Sadie (Dawson Rice) Schaubel, Braiden Rude, Bailee Rude, Tyler Rude-Wanner, Gabby Olson, Makaya Bearce, Bryson Smith, and Matthew Allard; great grandchildren Pepper and Beau Lenior, Thomas Jack Rice, Athena and Adeline Rude. Jack was also survived by his brothers Larry Rude and Jeff Rude of Devils Lake; sisters Delores (Jim) McAllen of Wisconsin and Linda (Curtis) Ruud of Arizona; numerous nieces, nephews and a son-in-law Jason Schaubel. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Pearl, sister Donna Weinberger, sister-in-law Linda Rude, nephews Larry Rudy Jr. and Cary Rude, niece Veronica Rude; godson Jacob Brown and our dear friend Kristi Riveland.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Friday, September 8 at Sigdal Lutheran Church, rural Tolna ND at 11:00 a.m. with burial in the church cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Jackie Rude as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.