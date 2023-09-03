Jackie Rude

Jackie Lynn Rude, 75, formerly of Williston, ND passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd in New Rockford ND.

Jack was born on September 2, 1947, in New Rockford, ND to Pearl (Harding) and Alvin Rude. He graduated from Warwick High School in 1965. He worked in road construction in the late 60’s, before moving to Williston and driving truck for Sweetheart Bakery.

