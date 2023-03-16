Jack Blostsky front picture - use this one.jpg

Jack Blotsky, 82, of Williston, ND passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, ND, surrounded by his loving family. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.

Jack’s Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 at 11:00 am at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Father Russell Kovash will be officiating. Jack will be laid to rest at the Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Monday, March 20th, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm and an hour prior to the service time at the church. A Vigil will be held for Jack at 6:00 PM on Monday, March 20th, 2023 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, ND.

