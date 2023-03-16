Jack Blotsky, 82, of Williston, ND passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Williston, ND, surrounded by his loving family. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Jack’s Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 at 11:00 am at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Father Russell Kovash will be officiating. Jack will be laid to rest at the Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Monday, March 20th, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm and an hour prior to the service time at the church. A Vigil will be held for Jack at 6:00 PM on Monday, March 20th, 2023 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed
Jack was born on August 22, 1940 in Flasher, ND To Joe and Susie (Tischmak) Blotsky.
Jack attended schools in Flasher, ND and graduated from Flasher in 1959. After graduation he moved to Bismarck, ND and this is where he met the love of his life, Sharon Radke. They were married on May 3rd, 1960 and to this union they had three children, Randy, Monte and Penny
Jack had several jobs in Bismarck before moving the family to Minot, ND. He worked as a mechanic at Wesley Motors in Minot for five years. In 1973 he took a job at HC Smith Construction and while employed there, he moved the family to Lakota, ND, Great Falls, MT and Leeton, MO.
In 1980, Jack and his family returned to North Dakota where he started his own business in Williston; Blotsky’s Welding. He welded endless hours on drilling rigs. Jack fabricated equipment in the Oilfield and in his shop. He still was welding until the last two weeks of his life.
Away from work, Jack enjoyed racing. He started racing in 1965 in Minot and raced various classes through 1981. Jacks real love was sprint cars, building his own from the ground up.
He was President of the Nodak Speedway for two years and President of the Williston Basin Speedway for 20+ years, making him the longest running President. Jack was also inducted in the North Dakota Hall of Fame, Nodak Speedway in 2014.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; sons, Randy (Kim) Blotsky and Monte Blotsky; daughter, Penny (Kirk) Groth; brother, Ted (Judy) Blotsky; grandchildren Brittany Baumann, Brooke (McHale) Marstuen, Zachary Blotsky, Adam Groth and Alissa (Chris) Larson; great-grandchildren, Teegan, Jace, Kale and Karter Baumann, Kai Larsen, Turner and Kira Marstuen and Lennon and Beckham Blostsky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Susie Blotsky;, brothers, Meinhard Blotsky, Peter Blotsky and Johnny Tischmak; sisters, Joann Bachmeier and Ramona Ternes; brothers-in-law, Ed Bachmeier and Engelbert Ternes; and sisters-in-law, Paula Blotsky and Luanne Tischmak.
