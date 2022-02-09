Iva Bauste, 89, of Williston, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday evening, February 5, 2022.
Her funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston. Heidi Coughlin, Certified Funeral Celebrant will officiate her service.
Interment in Riverview Cemetery will follow the service.
Friends may call at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 9, from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM and on Thursday from 9:00 AM until service time. There will be a family service, open to the public, at 6:00 PM Wednesday evening at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel.
Iva Sophia (Borlaug) Bauste was born on October 5, 1932 to Iver and Selma (Fougner) Borlaug in Bonetraill, ND. Iva attended the Union Valley School in Buford, ND through the 8th grade.
She married Earl Bauste on November 7, 1953 in Williston, ND. Iva was a dedicated farm wife, milking cows, picking eggs, selling corn and tending to the housework. She also worked at the Husky Truck Stop, OK Tire Store.
Iva was a proud member of the VFW Auxiliary, and over 68 years in the Women of the Moose. She had a variety of hobbies including crocheting, crossword puzzles and word searches. Iva liked the game shows Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She loved her family and enjoyed pestering her grandchildren!
She is survived by her sons, Dennis, Dean and Darren; daughter, Lona (Craig) Hystad, Sandra Metker; brothers, Allen Borlaug, Willard Borlaug; sister, Gloria (Marlo) Blomberg; her grandchildren, Earl, Rana, Erik, Chad, Dean JR, Jake, Jesse, Larissa, Cassie, Casey, Caydee, Charlie, Kayla, Delton, Drayton, Chris, Chance; twenty nine great-grandchildren three more on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Iva in death were her husband, Earl; parents, Iver and Selma; brother, Sylvan; sisters, Salina (Paul) Bruns, Lorraine (Robert) Olson, Olga Breeding, Irene Wilson, Syneva Sliper, Bertha Grimstvedt; in laws, Betty Borlaug, Carol Borlaug, Lloyd (Irene) Bauste; Wendell (Amy) Bauste, Ina (Maynard) Heath, Arnold (Virginia) Bauste.
To plant a tree in memory of Iva Bauste as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.