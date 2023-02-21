Irene Kavanaugh (Schneider), 95

On February 17th 2023, Irene Kavanaugh (Schneider), mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Minot, North Dakota.
She was born January 24, 1928 in Devils Lake, ND the youngest daughter of Matthew and Grace( Gallogly) Kavanaugh. She graduated from Devils Lake High School in 1945 and soon after attended the College of St Benedict to further her education.
In 1952, due to a nationwide teacher shortage because of WWII she was able to obtain an emergency teaching certificate and was hired to be a Business High School teacher in Grenora, ND. This is where she met her husband, Jack Schneider, and they were married June 22, 1953.
They moved to Williston shortly after to raise a family and start their life together. They had five beautiful children that she loved dearly, and later even started a business in their home called “Irene’s Yarn Shop”. She ran her own business from 1963 to 1975 when she changed careers and became an insurance agent. After thirteen successful years as an agent, she decided it was time for another change, so she packed up her bags and moved out to Seattle, WA. She became a reservation agent for Alaska Airlines at the age of 60.
After 10 years of working for Alaska Airlines she retired to Phoenix, AZ. She found the summers a little too hot, so decided to work in Medora, ND during the summer months for the next few years. In 2005, she decided to move back to Minot to be closer to family and friends where she lived out the remaining years of her life.
Irene had many hobbies and interests throughout her life. She loved knitting anything and everything, especially socks and hats for her family. Earlier in her days, she could always be found near a card table or on a dance floor as she loved to play bridge and square dance. She also volunteered as a foster grandma at Edison Elementary School. She enjoyed traveling and seeing different places, especially her trip to Ireland, where she got to experience and celebrate her Irish heritage that she was always so proud of and kiss the Blarney Stone.
She is survived by her children: John D (Lucia) Schneider, Trish (Steve) Broe, Theresa (Bo) Bolinske, Michael (Andy) Schneider and Mary Allard. Her grandchildren Caelin (Lauren) Schneider, Stevie Jo Broe, Shawn (Stephanie) Broe, Danielle Bolinske, Alex (Hunter) Oothoudt, Benjamin (Macy) Bolinske, Misty (Nate) Pile, Austin (Lindsey) Schneider, Jaxson (Jackie) Schneider, Payton Schneider, Trisha Wouri, Dale (Amanda) Allard, DJ Allard. 13 great-grandchildren and one due in July. Sister in Laws Audrey and Joyce. Nieces Suzanne, Maureen, Laura, nephews Jeff, Jerry, Jeffrey and Joe. And a very special caretaker, Sonya Cartwright.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, six siblings. Ed, John, Jim, Tom, Patrick and Mary Beth; a niece, Theresa; 4 nephews, Tom, Jim, Doug and Tom Jr. and son in law, Don Allard
Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Irene Kavanaugh will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Minot ND.
A Vigil Prayer Service and celebration of the life of Irene Kavanaugh will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:00 pm Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot.
Visitation for friends and family will start at 3:00 p.m. leading up to the Vigil Prayer Service.
Graveside services and Blessing of Irene’s final resting place will be at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Riverside Cemetery in Williston, ND. The service will be livestreamed for the public to view and can be accessed by going to Irene's page on the Thompson-Larson Funeral Home’s Website: thompsonlarson.com
Memorials are preferred.
