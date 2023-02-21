Irene Kavanaugh (Schneider), 95

On February 17th 2023, Irene Kavanaugh (Schneider), mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home in Minot, North Dakota.

She was born January 24, 1928 in Devils Lake, ND the youngest daughter of Matthew and Grace( Gallogly) Kavanaugh. She graduated from Devils Lake High School in 1945 and soon after attended the College of St Benedict to further her education.

