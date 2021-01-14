Irene Hillstead, 92 of Williston, ND passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at her daughters’ residence in Goodyear, AZ. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
A Celebration of Life Service for Irene will be held in the Spring of 2021. A full obituary will be posted at a later date.
