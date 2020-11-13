Ilene Rivers, 87
Ilene Rivers, 87, of Wildrose, ND, passed away Saturday morning, November 7, 2020 at the Tioga Medical Center in Tioga. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
A Private Family Service for Ilene will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. Pastor Emily Shipman will officiate. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND.
The Family Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Ilene’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.