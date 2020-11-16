Ilene Rivers, 87
Ilene Rivers, 87, of Wildrose, North Dakota, entered eternal rest on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Tioga Medical Center in Tioga, ND.
Ilene Ardelle (Ouren) Rivers was born September 3, 1933, in Crosby, ND to Palmer & Nina (Fitzgerald) Ouren. She lived on the family farm 8 miles north of Wildrose. Ilene was confirmed at Glenwood Church. Her education began at Highland #3 in Divide County ending in 1949 and going on to graduate from Wildrose High School in 1952.
On July 25, 1956, Ilene married B.L. Rivers in Fargo, ND. Two children were born to this marriage, one son, Shannon Loyal Rivers, and one daughter, Dawn Kay Rivers.
Ilene was a hard-working woman and loved people. Her first job was the Roods Roost Cafe in Wildrose. She also worked at Twete’s Café and the Wildrose Locker, only to return to her true passion of cooking and serving people at the Wildrose Café. Ilene eventually purchased the Wildrose Café which she ran and operated serving the community for 33 years. Seismic & Oilfield Crews loved her because she would open as early as 5:00 in the morning and stay until 10:00 in the evening making sure they had warm meals to begin and end their day. Ilene was an excellent cook and the community enjoyed her Sunday dinners, especially her turkey dinners. Nobody could top her potato salad.
Ilene was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church in Wildrose, where she enjoyed worshiping with the congregation. She also was a Relay for Life team member and was involved in the Sons of Norway. Ilene loved getting together with friends to play bingo, pull tabs (rippies), and machines. Ilene loved attending the Medora Musical and going on the fun bus to Deadwood. Family was very important to Ilene and she was proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ilene is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Sharon, Lorraine, Carol and Donna and brother, LaVerne.
Ilene is survived by her brother, Maynard Ouren of Wildrose, ND; sister, Marion (Dennis) Groth of San Antonio, TX. She is also survived by her 2 children, Shannon Rivers and his wife, Lori of Williston, ND and Dawn Olson (Rob Teets) of Minot, ND. She boasted of 5 grandchildren, Danielle Johnson (Nick Lantz) of Tioga, ND, Coleman Rivers of Wildrose, ND, Lise (Chris) Hegge of Williston, ND, Paige Olson (Cory Cramer) of Stanley, ND and Wyatt Olson of Williston, ND. Her eyes sparkled whenever she was around any of her 9 great-grandchildren, Jesse Rivers, Alaina Hegge, Jocilyn Hegge and Wyatt Hegge, all of Williston, ND, Ryleigh Rettig of Ray, ND, River Movchan, Jared Lantz, Jameson Lantz and Parker Lantz, all of Tioga, ND. She will be missed by all.
A Private Family Service for Ilene will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. Pastor Emily Shipman will officiate. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND.
The Family Service will be broadcast, please follow the link on Ilene’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.