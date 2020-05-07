Ilene Josephine Satterlee, 91, passed away peacefully from our hands to our Lords on May 1st, 2020 in Billings, MT, with her family by her side.
Ilene Josephine Satterlee was born July 20, 1928 to Ingval and Christine (Johnson) Mahlum in Palermo, ND. Ilene was raised on the family farm north of Palermo and graduated high school from Palermo High School with the class of 1945.
On June 19, 1947, she married Kermot C. Satterlee, the love of her life. They spent many very happy years in Kenmare ND and eventually moving to Williston, ND. They happily brought 3 sons into this world, Rodney, Michael, and Bradley.
Ilene and Kerm’s many years of retirement were spent enjoying summers at the lake home at Paradise Point outside of Williston and winters golfing in either Mesa AZ or Visalia CA. They loved the “snow bird” life style and created many lifetime friends wherever they landed.
Ilene was a unique, sincere and one-of-a-kind wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. Her loving and kind ways always allowed her to make lasting ties to those around her. Family was always very important to Ilene, she especially loved and cherished her daughters-in-law Sheila and Jenny, and grandchildren Cody, Levi, David, Savanha, Kelsey, Daniel, Michael, and Sarah.
Ilene loved playing cards, golfing, baking, and reading. Ilene was known to have a green thumb, she loved plants and could make anything grow and flourish. She enjoyed her many friends in Kenmare, Stanley, Williston, and Mesa. Ilene was especially fond of the many friends at Paradise Point.
Blessed to have shared her life are her two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Sheila of Billings, MT, Bradley and Jenny of Casa Grande, AZ; sister, Mae Vaage; nephew, Gary Vaage; grandchildren, Cody, Levi, David, Savanha, Kelsey, Daniel, Michael, and Sara.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kermot; parents, Ingval and Christina; son, Rodney.
Cremation has taken place. Ilene’s funeral and burial will be at a later date. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home is assisting the family.