I.J. Jacobson, 75

I.J. Jacobson passed away on March 20, 2021, soon after watching the NDSU Bison football team win and eating a bowl of ice cream. Irven Julian Jacobson, Jr. (“I.J.”) was born in Williston, ND on May 26, 1945 to Irven & Carol Jacobson and grew up on the family farm in Frederick township. He was baptized and confirmed at Skabo Lutheran Church. He was a 1963 Crosby High School graduate, and then studied pharmacy at NDSU, graduating in 1968. He convinced Bev Ralph that it would a grand adventure to share a life together and it was! They were married on August 27, 1967.
After college, I.J. started work at Easton Drug in Crosby, ND, purchasing the business in 1972. In 1978, I.J. & Bev built a new store, J. Co. Drug, across the street and operated a pharmacy and Hallmark business for more than 40 years. I.J. served on many local boards and committees over the years, and one of his favorite activities was coaching and supporting hockey. I.J. was a huge supporter of local businesses and always made a point to shop locally. In his earlier days, he enjoyed playing guitar, harmonica, and banjo at various functions, while also singing and participating in a variety of community productions. I.J. also served in the United States Army Reserves. In his later years he enjoyed hearing about his grandkids’ activities, and watching the events on-line when available. I.J. is survived by his wife, Bev, children Krista (Matt) Freed, Erik (Tasha) Jacobson, Trina Johnson, Lara (Terry) Smoley, and Jessa (Tom) Rafferty. Grandchildren Grace, Greta, and Graham Freed; Mya and Mattie Jacobson; Louis, Pauline, Jeanne, and Juliette Johnson; Evan and Ivy Smoley; and Spencer and Jovie Rafferty. He is also survived by his sisters Karen (Dale) Lucas, Margie Jacobson, Jeanine (Steve) Rodvold, Laurie (Kipp) Jenson, and Luann (Danny) Roehrich; mother-in-law Ruth Koppang; brother-in-law Richard (Yvonne) Ralph; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. I.J. was preceded in death by his parents, Irven & Carol Jacobson, and sister Marilyn. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church in Crosby, ND on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The public is absolutely welcome, but please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The service will be live-streamed at Facebook.com/NWULP. Memorials, if so desired, can be directed to Skabo Cemetery Association, Attn: Teresa Bilstad, P.O. Box 475, Crosby, ND 58730.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby is in charge of the arrangements.