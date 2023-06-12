Howard William Huravitch, age 96, passed away on June 8, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Care Home in Williston, North Dakota.
Howard was born on May 18, 1927, in Truax Township, North Dakota. He went to school at Riverviewand Truax South Township School through the 8 th grade. He was a country boy from birth and did farm and ranch work until serving in the Army from February 1946 to August 1947. Howard then worked at Nash Finch grocery warehouse and at Tofte Truck Stop in Williston. In 1955, he started working for MDU and worked there until his retirement in 1989. During his career at MDU, Howard worked in various
positions, beginning as a meter reader in Williston, then a power plant worker in Glendive, moving to the Sidney Power Plant as a utility worker, fireman, and ended his career as a plant operator.
Howard met Julia Webb in August of 1953 and they were married in November of 1954. This relationship together lasted for nearly 70 years. They had 3 children; Wade and Cindi born in Williston and Chris born in Sidney.
Howard enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing guitar, horseback riding, gardening, camping, and hunting in his free time as well as watching and feeding the wildlife around his home in his later years. He worshipped at the Williston Church of Christ. He was known for his great sense of humor and his wonderful smile. He had a friendly and easy-going personality that made connections with people an easy and important part of his life. Howard is survived by his wife, Julia Huravitch; his children, Wade Huravitch, Cindi (Scott) Roberts, Chris (Georgette) Huravitch; his grandchildren, Sarah (Tim) Corrie, Michael Roberts, Caden Huravitch, and Cara Huravitch; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Lareda Donaker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Cora Huravitch; his sisters, Thelma Wrolson and Jeanie Hanson; his brothers, Vernon Huravitch, Billie Huravitch, and Verl Huravitch. Howard’s Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Pastor Scott Roberts will be officiating. Howard will be laid to rest at the Hillside Memory Gardens in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm and an hour
prior to the service time at the funeral home. A Family Service open to the public will be held Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Howard’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Howard Huravitch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.