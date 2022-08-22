Howard O. Ross, 79

Howard O. Ross, 79 of Grenora, ND (recently of Plentywood, MT), passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 18th, at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings, MT.

“Howard Ross has passed away.  Pickup for sale.”  With his ever-present humor and honesty, Howard half-jokingly made this statement after reading what he thought was a rather lengthy obituary in the paper.  Although they rarely, if ever, got the last word in when he included a family member in one of his funny stories, this time Howard’s family is writing the final words, because his life story cannot be told in just two short sentences.

