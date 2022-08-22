Howard O. Ross, 79 of Grenora, ND (recently of Plentywood, MT), passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 18th, at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings, MT.
“Howard Ross has passed away. Pickup for sale.” With his ever-present humor and honesty, Howard half-jokingly made this statement after reading what he thought was a rather lengthy obituary in the paper. Although they rarely, if ever, got the last word in when he included a family member in one of his funny stories, this time Howard’s family is writing the final words, because his life story cannot be told in just two short sentences.
Howard Odell Ross was born November 9, 1942, to Howard “Pop” and Olga (Haugen) Ross in Williston, ND, the second of their four children. He grew up on the family farm southeast of Grenora and graduated from Grenora High School in 1960. At the age of 18, Howard was asked to fill in for Pastor Don Gaarder, of St. Olaf, at a Sunday service, which led to a life-long vocation in lay ministry. He also attended Minot State College, where he was a member of the 1960-62 football teams. Both of these experiences, along with his time spent playing baseball and softball, driving school bus, refereeing and umpiring ball games, and emceeing a multitude of area events, allowed Howard to touch the lives of thousands of people and form many life-long acquaintances.
Howard married Sandra Badger in Williston, ND, on July 18, 1964. They lived in four different locations in Grenora while their family grew to include three sons born in ’66, ’69, and ’72. During these years, Howard worked for Dick and Myrna Lundby at the Grenora Hardware and he and Sandy purchased the “Ross Lanes” bowling alley. In 1976, after his parents built a house in Grenora, Howard moved his family to the place he cherished the most, purchasing the Ross family farm to continue his love of farming and ranching. Over the next several years, Howard and Sandy devoted the majority of their time to supporting their boys in their many school and extra-curricular activities. In the midst of this busy life, they were surprised and overjoyed when in ’87, a baby girl was born and made their family complete.
As the years flew by, the memories and stories continued to be written as grandkids joined the family and provided hours of fun and entertainment on the farm. Four-wheeler, motorcycle, and tractor rides, feeding the cows, hunting gophers and rabbits, hitting golf balls and baseballs, and playing cards were some of Howard’s favorite things to share with his family.
Howard is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra; sons Troy (Tracy) of Berthold, ND; Curt of Glasgow, MT; and Neil (Lori) of Belgrade, MT; daughter Lana (Christian) Hekkel of Sidney, MT; grandchildren Ryan (Rachel) Ross and J.T. Ross of Grenora, ND; Brayden Ross, Cody Ross, and Laura Ross, all of Glasgow, MT; Charli Ross, Carsen Ross, and Cale Ross of Belgrade, MT; Corban Hekkel and Prestan Hekkel of Sidney, MT; great-grandchild Royce Ross of Grenora, ND; sisters Vera Raaum of Casselton, ND; and Louise Ross of Salem, OR; sister-in-law Bonnie Ross of Dickinson, ND; and several special nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; brother Richard (Dick) Ross; brother-in-law Jim Raaum, sister-in-law Judy Ross; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. Howard’s Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 am at the St. Olaf’s Lutheran Church in Grenora, ND. Pastor Josh Parris will officiate. Burial will be in the Grenora Cemetery in Grenora, ND. Visitation will be held at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm and an hour prior to the service time at the church.
A friends and family service will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 7:00 pm at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Howard’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Howard Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.