Howard Johnson, 62, of Williston, ND, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at his home in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Howard was born on June 24, 1960 to Melvin “Buster” and Leah “Frenchie” Johnson in Williston. He grew up in Ray, ND with his parents, brother and 5 sisters.
After high school, Howard joined the Coast Guard in which he served 4 years. Oilfield work took him to California where he married his girlfriend, Eddie. In September 1988, their first child, Lacie Dawn, was born. After being back in Ray for a couple years, their son, Shae Dalton, was born. The family finally settled in Williston.
Howard was a loving father and hardworking man. He would do anything for this family, and loved to make people laugh. His one-of-a-kind laugh was incredibly infectious. He was always the life of the party and lived to have fun. He took his love for fun to open The Hurricane Bar. With his knowledge of auto glass and business ownership, he partnered and opened Choice Auto Glass.
In 2017, Howard was diagnosed with brain cancer, Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Although he survived surgeries and treatments and was cancer free, he still had his struggles.
Howard loved life and lived a fulfilling one. He was loved by many and will live on through their memories. He will be truly and deeply missed.
Dad, we couldn’t have asked for a better father. Your wisdom, kindness, and passion will carry on through us to our children. We love you and will miss you every single day for the rest of our lives.
Rock in Peace, HoJ.
He is survived by his children, Lacie and Shae; granddaughter Aleeyah; brother Lonny (Misty) Johnson; and sisters, Connie Tandeski, Jackie Perdue, Sherry (Larry) Wilson and Patricia Allard.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Leah; and sister, Leslie Ellvanger.
Howard’s Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Ray Auditorium in Ray, ND. Pastor Steve Anderson will be officiating. Howard will be laid to rest at the Sunset Rest Cemetery in Ray, ND. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, on Thursday, May 4, 2023 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Family and Friends Service will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND.
The Memorial Service will be livestreamed, you can view Howard’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
