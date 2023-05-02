Howard Johnson, 62

Howard Johnson, 62, of Williston, ND, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at his home in Williston, ND.

Howard was born on June 24, 1960 to Melvin “Buster” and Leah “Frenchie” Johnson in Williston. He grew up in Ray, ND with his parents, brother and 5 sisters.

