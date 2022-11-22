Howard Jerome Isakson, 84 of Williston, passed away on Saturday morning, November 19, 2022, after a lengthy battle with interstitial lung disease. He was under hospice care at his daughter’s home in Mandan. The family is grateful to Hospice for the support and care provided to Howard and his family. at his daughter’s home in Mandan under the care of hospice.
In keeping with Howards wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Howards life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 26, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. David Maxfield will officiate. Inurnment will follow the service at the Riverview Cemetery Columbarium in Williston.
Friends may view pictures and sign a guest register at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, November 25, from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday. A family service, open to the public, will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday evening at the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home Chapel in Williston.
Howard was born on June 30, 1938, in LaMoure, North Dakota to Ingval and Mabel Isakson. He was the sixth of seven children and grew up on the family farm near Benson Corner. He attended a one room school until the eighth grade after which he attended school in LaMoure. One of the most significant events of Howard’s childhood was, at the age of eight, losing his mother to cancer. When he was 15, he moved to LaMoure, renting a room at a boarding house. At school in LaMoure Howard found he was a good student and athlete. He was part of a state champion track team and a conference champion football team. He was also part of the team that pulled pranks in the school including leading a cow into the principal’s office and sodding a classroom. He graduated from LaMoure high school in 1956.
Howard decided after high school he would “try out“college, attending the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. Again, Howard found he was a pretty good student and was the first in his family to earn a college degree, graduating in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in social work. He was awarded a scholarship to pursue his master’s degree at the school of his choice. He graduated from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1964. Between his thrift, savings, work-study, and scholarship he managed to borrow less than $1000 over the course of his education. Of this accomplishment he would say “it was a different time.”
Howard returned to North Dakota after college and met Karen Korsmo while working in Bismarck. They married in Epping, North Dakota in 1965. Although they eventually would divorce, together they had daughters Lisa and Mary. Both girls are incredibly proud of the life their dad lived and agree he couldn’t have been a better dad or grandpa.
Howard was a social worker in the state of North Dakota and worked for the betterment of people here for decades. One of his favorite workplace achievements was establishing the Northwest Human Service Center. Under his direction the staff there grew from a number of eight to more than 80, during his career, he was named social worker of the year. Upon his retirement, Howard chose to work as a Guardian ad Litem.
Howard met Arlene Campbell at an auction in 1991. Together they forged a special friendship and managed to travel to all but two contiguous United States. They camped in many campgrounds, stopped in many antique shops and each built treasure collections along the way. Howard climbed the great wall of China on a trip they took together. They enjoyed a dedicated and devoted friendship.
Howard enjoyed taking his grandkids on camping trips and attending their performances, meets and games. he also enjoyed refinishing furniture, building collections, and meeting friends at morning coffee clutches. He also used his social work skills for good in his private life, volunteering to start and establish support groups and to lead organizations to empower positive change in people’s lives.
This world is genuinely a better place because he was here and he will be missed.
Howard was survived by his daughters, Lisa Gunderson and Mary (Todd) Anderson; Seven grandchildren, Kayla, Angelle, Alexis, Morgan, Matia, Robert and Trinity; two great grandchildren, Ellie and Jonathan and his friend, Arlene.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents and his 6 siblings, Lenore, Barney, Bob, Molly, Doris and Dennis.
In lieu of plants or flowers, Howards family prefers that memorials be given to the Family Crisis Shelter, 421 34th Street East in Williston.
