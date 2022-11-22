Howard Jerome Isakson, 84

Howard Jerome Isakson, 84 of Williston, passed away on Saturday morning, November 19, 2022, after a lengthy battle with interstitial lung disease. He was under hospice care at his daughter’s home in Mandan. The family is grateful to Hospice for the support and care provided to Howard and his family. at his daughter’s home in Mandan under the care of hospice. 

In keeping with Howards wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Howards life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 26, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. David Maxfield will officiate. Inurnment will follow the service at the Riverview Cemetery Columbarium in Williston.

