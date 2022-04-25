Howard Holten, 99, of Bottineau formerly of Wildrose, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at a Bottineau hospital. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 11:00 am at the First Lutheran Church in Bottineau. Visitation will be Monday from 1:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Nero Funeral Home in Bottineau. Burial will be in Wildrose with military honors at a later date. His funeral will be livestreamed on the First Lutheran Church's Facebook page.
Howard Truman Holten was born on June 26, 1922 in Wildrose, North Dakota to Mabel (Evenson) and Olaf Holten. He was raised on the family farm in Divide County, one mile north of Corinth, ND at the intersections of Highway 42 and the Divide/Williams County line.
He attended grade school at Liberty School in Divide County, graduated from Wildrose High School in 1940, was drafted into the United States Army Air Corps in 1942 and served in England, Normandy, France, Northern France, Belgium and Germany throughout the duration of WWII.
Upon his return from the war he purchased the Standard Oil Bulk dealership in Wildrose from his cousin, Willie Evenson, and maintained that business until his retirement in 1987. In addition, at various times, he served as the treasurer for Wildrose High School, Grace Lutheran Church, and the City of Wildrose. He was also a member of the Wildrose Volunteer Fire Department, Lions Club, American Legion Post 110, Sons of Norway, Senior Citizens and more.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Ardith (Alg), daughters, Denise Faulkner (Minot) and Phyllis (David) Geiszler (Bottineau), and son Kevin (Dickinson); His grandchildren Heather Faulkner, Nick (Farrah) Faulkner, Hope (Ryan) Anderson, Lindsey (Jason) Guss, Maribeth (Jake) Joraanstad, Kyle (Caycie) Holten and his great-grandchildren Luke Anderson, Landon and McKenna Faulkner, Conner and Dawson Guss, Amos Joraanstad and Charlie and Benjamin Holten and brother-in-law, Herbert Alg
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Everett, his “in-laws” George & Ila Peterson, Orville & Ruth Alg, Percy & Marie Alg, Vera Alg, Leslie & Doris Davidson and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements were with Nero Funeral Home in Bottineau. Friends may sign the online register book at www.nerofuneralhome.net.
