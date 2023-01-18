Hilda Banning, 92

Hilda Banning, 92, of Williston, ND passed away with her family by her side on Monday, January 16th, at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home in Williston, ND.

Hilda was born on June 9th, 1930 in Bucyrus, ND to Phillip and Julia (Krischenowski) Ketterling. She then moved to Bison, SD and then to a farm near Hettinger, ND where she graduated from High School in 1948. After high school, she worked at the Coop Store and waitressed. She married Lowell (Bob) in Hettinger on July 12th, 1953. Due to Bob’s job as a trucker, they moved to Mandan and Glendive then to Williston. To this union two children were born, Patricia in 1956 and Cynthia in 1958.

To plant a tree in memory of Hilda Banning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments