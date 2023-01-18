Hilda Banning, 92, of Williston, ND passed away with her family by her side on Monday, January 16th, at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home in Williston, ND.
Hilda was born on June 9th, 1930 in Bucyrus, ND to Phillip and Julia (Krischenowski) Ketterling. She then moved to Bison, SD and then to a farm near Hettinger, ND where she graduated from High School in 1948. After high school, she worked at the Coop Store and waitressed. She married Lowell (Bob) in Hettinger on July 12th, 1953. Due to Bob’s job as a trucker, they moved to Mandan and Glendive then to Williston. To this union two children were born, Patricia in 1956 and Cynthia in 1958.
Hilda was a stay-at-home mom until her kids were in high school. Her girls would always be greeted with homemade after school snacks. She would get together with other neighbor ladies and have coffee and monthly birthday club. She first started working part-time at Bethel Home and later worked full time at Family Thrift Center for 15 years retiring in 1992.
Hilda loved being involved with the church. She volunteered for working during church fundraisers. After Bob died in 2009, she became involved with the Faith United Methodist Church Quilting group on Thursdays where she worked on many quilts and volunteered at Bazaars. It was through her church quilting group that she received a Woman of the Year Award. She loved meeting up with other people at coffee groups at McDonalds and Hardees. She also enjoyed taking her grandchildren out for “Coffee Hour”. Hilda enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s school and sporting events. She looked forward to camping tips to South Dakota to see family and tour the Black Hills.
Hilda is survived by her daughters, Patricia Buck and Cynthia Olson of Williston, ND; her grandchildren, Kayla (Josh) Solem, Steph (DJ) Olson and Zachary all of Williston, ND; great-grandsons, Sully and Judd Solem; sister, Esther (Roger) Anderson of Bismarck, ND and Wesley (Arylis) Ketterling of Des Moines, IO and their families. She is preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Julia Ketterling; husband, Lowell Banning; brothers, Walter, Richard, William, and Phillip, Jr.; sisters, Lorraine Hall, Vi Gilbert, and Maybelle Borgrud; and sons-in-law, John Buck and Jim Olson.
Our family would like to thank all the employees at Bethel Home for making her last 6 months enjoyable and we appreciate all you have done for her.
In keeping with Hilda’s wishes cremation has taken place. Her Memorial Service will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Faith Methodist Church in Williston, ND. Pastor Ross Reinhiller will be officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, ND.
The Memorial Service will be livestreamed
