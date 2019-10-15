Henry “Nick” Marxen, Jr., 79, of Grand Forks, ND, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019, from complications of a ruptured aortic aneurysm in Minneapolis, MN, with loving family present.
Henry Nicholas Marxen was born on October 10, 1940, to Henry N., Sr., and Fay (Sheaffer) Marxen in Minneapolis, MN. He was a man of faith and a true servant of God throughout his life. Henry attended Catholic elementary school and later studied at St. Henry’s Seminary. He graduated from St. Croix Falls, WI. He later went on for training in electronics and obtained an Associate Degree in auto mechanics. On a 107 degree day, August 1, 1963, Henry was united in marriage to Sandra Jean Van Tassel at the Church of Saint Bridgette in Minneapolis, MN. They first made their home in Minneapolis, MN, then west to Grand Forks, ND, out to Williston, ND where they raised their family, then returned to Grand Forks in their retirement.
Henry was proud to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1959-1963 and North Dakota Army National Guard from 1970-1974.
Henry was a man with many talents and interests. He retired in 1996 from Northwestern Bell/US West. He had a great variety of jobs and hobbies in his life including courtesy driver for Ryan Motors in Williston, auto-mechanic work, certified locksmith, Ham radio operator, skywarn, CERT, and Vintage and Antique Car Club member. He even built silos in his high school years, some of which are still standing.
He was very passionate about his values, and his actions reflected this. He volunteered for Birthright, Right to Life, Hospice, Squires, church and family activities. He was involved in Cursillo, Knights of Columbus, and charter member of his local 4th degree assembly. Henry’s many years of hospice service were made even more meaningful these last few years as he battled prostate cancer. He had a true servant’s heart. The Marxen family fostered newborn babies, and he and Sandra have fostered pets for a local shelter. Henry was loyal, unassuming, and admired for his determination to always do the right thing, even when inconvenient.
Left behind to miss Henry are his bride of 55 years, Sandra Marxen of Grand Forks, ND: children, Heidi (Dean) Bittner of Devils Lake, ND, Henry N. III (Tomoko) Marxen of San Diego, CA, Heather Marxen of Devils Lake, ND, Nicole (Bryan) Lee of Grand Forks, ND, and Aaron Marxen of San Diego, CA; grandchildren: Jessica (Grant) Ruehle, Natalie (Nick) Crawford, Nicholas (Rachel) Bittner, Joshua, Eric, Shion and Koshi Marxen, Michala (Luke) Scott, Victoria (Tanner) Granger, Naomi and Julia Lee, Coulter and Delia Marxen; and great-grandchildren: Uriah, Simeon and Ancilla Ruehle, Gideon, Cecilia and Felix Bittner, Baby-to-be Granger, and Baby-to-be Scott; siblings: Gerard (Patsy) Marxen, Dorothy Roder, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Donna Swenson Thill, and brothers-in-law, Wes Swenson and Dennis Roder.
Please, send memorials to St. Michael’s Catholic School or Altru Hospice.
Memorial Mass: 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Grand Forks, ND.
Family Greeting: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday with a 7:00 p.m. rosary service and vigil service in St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Family Greeting will continue for one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Friday.
Knights of Columbus Honor Guard: Provided by 4th Degree Bishop Provencher Assembly 1578.
Military Honors: Accorded by members of the American Legion Post 157, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3817 and the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.
Interment: At a later date in Devils Lake Cemetery, Devils Lake, ND.
