Henry N. Marxen, Jr., 79
Henry N. Marxen, Jr., 79, of Grand Forks, ND passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, MN.
Memorial Mass: 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Grand Forks, ND.
Family Greeting: 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday with a 7:00 p.m. rosary service and vigil service in St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Greeting will continue for one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Friday.
Interment: At a later date in Devils Lake, ND.