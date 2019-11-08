Henry “Chig” LaDue, 66, T.I.S.A. Tribal Chairman of Trenton, ND, passed away peacefully, early Friday morning, November 8, 2019 at his Trenton residence, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
His Funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Fr. Russell Kovash will celebrate the Mass.
Burial will be in the Trenton Cemetery, Trenton, ND. A Rosary Service will be held at 6:00 PM, Sunday, November 10, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND.
Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the Rosary and Funeral Mass.