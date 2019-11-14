Henry “Chig” LaDue, 66, T.I.S.A. Tribal Chairman of Trenton, ND, passed away peacefully, early Friday morning, November 8, 2019 at his Trenton residence, surrounded by family after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
His Funeral Mass was held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, ND. Fr. Russell Kovash celebrated the Mass. Burial was in the Trenton Cemetery, Trenton, ND.
Henry “Chig” LaDue was born on August 21, 1953 in Williston, ND. He was the youngest of 9 children born to Tody and Janie (Falcon) LaDue. He attended Trenton Public School where he participated in basketball, track and high school rodeo. He was a member of the graduating Class of 1971. He attended UND-W and was a member of the rodeo club.
He was united in marriage to Connie Lambert on October 15, 1982. They lived in Trenton and raised four children; John, Trisha, Josh and Jeremiah.
He had many hobbies, including demolition derbies, fishing, working on his lawnmowers, maintaining his yard and working on his grandkids cars. In his younger years, he spent many days playing horseshoe and putting on horseshoe tournaments with his best friend, Eddie Falcon. Chig was the 1989 State Champion and 1992 attended the World Horseshoe Tournament in Spearfish, SD placing 7th. Chig wore many hats. His current passion was holding the position of “Chief” of the LaDue Racing Team.
Chig attended church at St. John’s Catholic Church and was a member of the Parish Council.
He held numerous positions such as Trenton Indian Service Area HIP Coordinator, Trenton Indian Service Area Board Member, Vice-Chairman of the Great Plains Tribal Chairman Health Board and current Trenton Indian Service Area Tribal Chairman.
His pride and joy were his kids and grandkids. He was a loving supporter of all their activities. Every Sunday was spent with family, eating, playing games, laughing and occasionally a cry.
He is survived by his loving wife and caregiver, Connie; four children, John (Rainnie), Trisha (Beau Hilgers), Josh (Janae Reynen) and Jeremiah (Beth) and adopted children, Bridgette (Justin) Peltier, 16 grandchildren, Madysen, Jonte (Catherine), Quincy, Khai, Jasper, Caden, Halia, Karli, Kenadi, Remington, Abigail, Rhyan, Easton, Ellie and Ridge; one great granddaughter, Vernon Kate; adopted grandchildren, Jake Nelson and Kelsey Weigel and his faithful fur companion “Willow”.
Siblings; Butch (Lila)of Bel Fourche, SD, Chum LaDue of Trenton, ND, Mac (Phyl) of Trenton, ND, Janice (Ted) Johnston of Watford City, ND, Gilberta “Fee” Moran of Trenton, ND, Jane “Mutch” Traxinger of Trenton, ND, Phyllis (Duane) Ellingson of Two Rivers, AK and Elaine Lee of Trenton, ND.
Chig is also survived by his father-in-law, Verle Lambert of Trenton, ND; sister-in-law, Natalie (Tom) Rudolph of Conrad, MT; brothers-in-law, Jim Lambert (Wes Alexander) of Fort Dodge, IA, Jerry Lambert of Great Falls, MT, and Jeff (Dawn) Lambert of Helena, MT and his family of the Trenton Indian Service Area.
Chig was preceded in death by his father, Tody; his mother, Janie; mother-in-law, Betty Lambert; brothers-in-law, Joseph Lambert, Walt Moran, Darell Traxinger and sister-in-law, Sharon LaDue. He is also preceded by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
As requested by Chig, in lieu of flowers, please make all memorials to the Bras for a Cause organization.