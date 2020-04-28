Helga A. Smith, 97

Helga A. Smith, a former educator, passed away Monday, April 27 at the age of 97.
Helga Adeline Bratlien was born on April 14, 1923 to Hans and Marie Bratlien at the family farm at Zahl, ND. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Zahl and graduated from Zahl High School as Valedictorian of her class. In 1944, she graduated from Concordia College, Moorhead, MN, majoring in English and Music and minoring in Business Education. She was a member of the Concordia Concert Choir.
She was a teacher and Superintendent at Zahl Public School until she married Luverne O. Smith on March 16, 1946. They farmed in Winner Township. He passed away on January 18, 1972. After his death, she pursued her Masters Degree in Education at Western Montana College and earned Business and Library Endorsements.
Throughout the years, she was organist and pianist at various churches, giving private music lessons and accompanying music groups. During her 22 years in education she sponsored and served as advisor for High School Students in many activities at Zahl, Divide County, Dodge, Pettibone-Tuttle, and Fort Totten in ND and in Busby, MT.
She served on the first Mental Health Board for the Tri-County area and was a life member of Retired Teachers Association and of the Sons of Norway.
She is survived by one sister, Thelma Lund, Williston; one son, Daryn Smith (Dottie) on the family farm at Zahl; a daughter, Connie Schlenker (Royce) of Cornelius, Oregon; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Dawnette Smith and son, Alec of Zahl; Devyn Smith (Shannon), Drasyn, Destyn, and Shaylon, of Williston; Dr. Angela Vinton (Ryan) of Hillsboro, Oregon; and Stephanie Schlenker, Autumn, Harper, and Mila of San Antonio, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Luverne; a daughter, Renae; an infant son; three sisters, Ann Sutton (Austin) and two in infancy; four brothers, Joe (Alma), Henry (Ilene), Carl, and Kenneth (Josephine) Bratlien; and brother-in-law, Arnold Lund.
A private Graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND.