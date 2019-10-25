Helen V. Cain, 90, of Milwaukee, WI, formerly of Wildrose and Williston, ND, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Village at Manor Park Nursing Home in Milwaukee, WI.
Helen’s prayer service will be held Wednesday, October 30th at 12:00 pm at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, ND. Rick Clemes will be officiating. Burial will be at Wildrose Cemetery in Wildrose, ND, where Helen will be laid to rest beside her husband.
Friends may call on Wednesday, October 30th, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, ND.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.
Helen passed away in Milwaukee, WI, where she resided since 2013.
Helen was born in Milwaukee, WI on March 21, 1929 to Roland and Verna Boehles. She was the second oldest of six children and grew up in Milwaukee.
She resided in the Milwaukee area until her marriage to Charles Cain on June 11, 1948.
At that time she moved to Charlie’s farm in Wildrose, ND. They moved to San Diego, CA for a short time before relocating to Germantown, WI. They retired in Gillett, WI, living there until Charlie’s death. She then moved to Williston, ND to be near Cynthia for the next 30 years until moving back to Milwaukee, WI.
Helen enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, music, dancing and most recently making beaded necklaces.
Survivors include her children, Cynthia (Jerry) Tillman, Michael (Kathleen) Cain, and Melissa Cain; her sister, Susan Beckner; grandchildren, Pat Knox, Greg Knox, Adam Wilson, Lehry (Cindy) Cain Jr. and Rachel Wigman; great granddaughter, Taylor (Kirklin) Thomas; great-great grandchildren, Jaxson Knox and Everlyn Thomas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by Charles in 1982; siblings, Jim Boehles, John Boehles, Diane Baur and Georgine Novotny; stepson, Lehry Cain and infant grandson, Donald Knox
To plant a tree in memory of Helen Cain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.