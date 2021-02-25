Helen Ruth Halvorson, 87

As Tuesday the 23rd of February was breaking over a quiet Spokane neighborhood, the family of Helen Ruth Halvorson gathered in her home with husband Edwin to witness the peaceful passing of their beloved matriarch.
Helen had been living with dementia for several years and was well cared for by Ed and Janie McIver, daughter and Spokane resident. They were aided by local family and friends; especially niece Terril and John Carrier of Spokane, and niece Vicki Ann and Tom Wielgos of Spokane. Kindred Hospice of Spokane provided invaluable expertise and personalized loving care for Helen and her family. Their many kindnesses and acts of compassion will long be remembered.
Helen was born April 12, 1933 and was the seventh of nine children born on the farm of parents Oscar & Marie Hillestad, just south of Alamo, ND. Helen started her education in a one room schoolhouse before finishing 7 - 12 grade in Alamo, graduating valedictorian in 1951. She had many interests as a “GreenWave”: enjoying basketball, band, choir, pep club, and was a majorette in their all American marching band. She stayed local after H.S., because there was a certain young Norwegian gentleman she was starting to see more of, so working at Sogard’s General Store made that possible until he was sent to Korea.
While Ed was away serving his country proudly, Helen was already in Spokane working in a pharmacy living with big sis Eleanor and husband Harold Opsal while lending a helping hand with young, nieces, Terril and Vicki Ann. Ed returned from the Korean conflict May of 1953 and headed home to ND with his bride to be. Marriage vows followed on 6. September 1953. They settled briefly in Williston, ND, long enough to welcome their daughter Jane Marie (Mick) on 16. June 1954. With their new baby in arms, the young Halvorson family returned west to Spokane. The fabulous fifties roll along and so does this young family, James Edwin (Katie) joins the gang 24. March 1956. Michael Denis (Rebecca) makes the scene 25. May 1957. Things are getting a little crowded so as the 1960’s begin, Helen & Ed find some room to roam and move north to God’s little acre in Mead.
It’s really here where Helen finds her stride - her natural, maternal instincts take hold as she keeps both hearth and home filled with good cheer. It also helps that Eleanor & Harold live nearby, with their own growing family. Brother Paul with his bride Betty live in Newport, with their family also. Sister Shirley & Palmer Torgerson and family moved to Spokane and take a new house on Mayberry Drive, adding yet more family ties to the area.
Helen & Ed continue establishing roots in the community by joining the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Congregation in the early 60’s.
Homemaker - Helen’s role that she took most seriously, creating a safe and loving home to welcome their final little bundle of Bradley Alan (Julie) on 5. December 1963. The cast is now set for this mother of four to inspire her young creations, which she did with a heart filled with God’s grace and a spirit matched by her mate.
Helen started a new career in 1972 at Spokane Community College as an admissions executive secretary. A new home on Mayberry Drive brought them back to Spokane. 1972 to 2001. Loon Lake residents: 2001 to 2011. Snowbirds for 25 years in Apache Junction, AZ
Helen is survived by her husband Edwin of 67 years, and her four children. Grandchildren, Lindsay (Bryan) Carlene (Zeke), Jason, Angelle (Tyler), Ben, Luke (Mandy), Erik (Alyssa), Haley (Ryan), Christian, and Kami. Great-grandchildren, Bynnlee, Vayda, Romilly, Duke, Kyler, Grant, and Cole. As well as a sister, Shirley, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Luverne, Orlie, Eleanor, Paul, John Archie, Margie, Blanche, and grandson, Christopher Melver.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
Her viewing will be Monday, March 1st 2021, from 1:00 pm to 4 :00 pm at Heritage Funeral & Cremation, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224.
A Memorial Service for Helen will be on Saturday, June 12th 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 9706 N. Division St., Spokane, WA.