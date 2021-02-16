Helen Hartgrove, 88, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Watford City, ND on Tuesday morning, February 9, 2021.
Visitation will be held at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home on Friday, February 19, 2021 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.
The funeral service for Helen will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston.
Helen Oline (Stensos) Hartgrove was born on May 4, 1932 to Martin and Nanna Stensos in Williston, ND. She was the second oldest of seven children. She was raised on the family farm and attended country school through the eighth grade, and graduated from Williston High School.
In May of 1952 Helen married Duane Bakken. Together they lived in Williston and had three children, Neil, Gail, and Craig.
Helen was employed at the Williams County Courthouse, where she held several positions working for the county. Helen also worked at the Williston meat packing company for many years. Later in life, Helen married Roger Hartgrove. The two of them were owners of JR’s Grape and Grain in Williston.
Helen was a very talented seamstress. Many people were affected with her generosity as being the recipient of her masterpiece quilts. These quilts would benefit charities, warming the hearts and laps of the receiver of the quilt. She found great pleasure in the giving of her talents. She often said the best compliment she could receive was to see how her gifts were well loved and worn. She won several awards for her impeccable craft. If you gave her an idea, the next thing you knew, it was done. Her hands were rarely still. Sitting behind a sewing machine and putting many miles on it made her “sew” happy!
She was a talent in the kitchen with many specialties that will live on as family favorites. She loved fancy cars, and in her younger years she liked to drive too fast. Helen was a class act and a force to be reckoned with. A keen sense of style and humor. Her quick wit would keep you on your toes. Helen took great pride in her yard and raised beautiful flowers. There was never a blade of grass out of place. That passion has been passed on to her children, and now grandchildren as well.
Helen was a member of Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church. She loved her family, and she loved her God. She had a beautiful spirit, and she will be greatly missed.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents Martin and Nanna (Jorgenson) Stensos; husband, Roger Hartgrove; sisters, Agnes Mischke, Evelyn Stensos; sister in-law, Sherryl Stensos; son in law, Tom Coughlin; brother in-law, Dave Peterson; brother in-law Dale Nerby; brother-in-law Howard Mischke.
Helen is survived by her son, Neil (Gayle) Bakken; daughter, Gail (Neil Benter) Coughlin; son, Craig (Tammy) Bakken; grandchildren, Andrea (Craig) Shellen, Chantel Brace, Aaron Olson, Seth (Heidi) Coughlin, Adam (Bre) Coughlin, Cody Bakken, Ty Bakken, Cadie Bakken, Cam Bakken; great grandchildren, Karissa, Reagan, Lucy, Jack, Elliott, Carson, and Finley; siblings, Marilyn Peterson, Mae Nerby, James Stensos, and Ann (Arthur) Anderson.
