Hazel Thea Leneda Christensen Johnson went to her eternal home on October 25, 2022, at age 95 surrounded by her family. Hazel was born on April 4, 1927, the 6th child of 9 children born to Bruce & Lena (Sannes) Christensen who lived in Cow Creek Township and Bonetrail. At an early age she learned how to milk cows, shock wheat, and pick rock in addition to cleaning the cream separator daily. Hazel describes herself as a freckled faced tomboy who played and fought mostly with her 2 older brothers, Bud & Ernie. Band Day was always the highlight of their lives. They would get up early and travel to Williston to watch the parade. Each of the kids were given a dime to spend. It would take the children hours to make up their mind what they should spend it on.
When Hazel was 4 years old, she had her 1st experience with death and sadness when her 2-year-old brother Robert was killed in a shooting accident which she remembered vividly. Tragedy struck again at age 10 when Hazel’s father died from appendicitis.. Her favorite memory of Dad was him singing to her. Mom worked hard to feed the family, and Hazel helped by babysitting and caring for her 2 younger brothers, Ronnie and Jerry. Hazel spoke of the close relationship with her mother often.
Though life was heavy at times, there were lots of fun times too. The children did not have too many toys to speak of but they were creative, including carrying water to the gopher holes to capture the gophers and claim one penny bounty on their tails. Hazel developed a love for bowling and became an avid bowler. She also enjoyed a good card game with family and friends.
Hazel was baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Following 8th grade graduation, the family moved to Williston where Hazel attended high school and became a member of First Lutheran Church, where she was confirmed. During high school, Hazel had various jobs and sometimes two at a time, ironing, baking, and her dream job at “Andy’s Bakery and ice cream parlor”.
Hazel was proud to be the first one in the family to graduate from Williston High School in 1945. Two weeks later she headed to Washington DC to work for the Navy Dept. across the street from Arlington Cemetery. That was quite an adventure for a small-town girl who had never been on a train, rode a streetcar or a bus before. She got educated in a hurry. When her 1-year contract ended, she headed back home as fast as she could.
Later she pulled up stakes and moved to Seattle where she joined the Heller girls from Williston. Hazel got a job at Boeing building airplane parts. However, there were layoffs so she had various other jobs during those times. At one point she went to work for a company making fireplace screens in the heavy fabrication dept. and was the first woman to work there. But she always went back to Boeing whenever possible.
In 1958, Hazel married Gilbert Johnson who was stationed at Tinker A.F.B. and in 1962, they opened a restaurant on Whidbey Island off the coast of WA but this venture was short lived. They both returned to work at Boeing.
On Oct 29, 1968, their daughter arrived, Rhonda Marie. That was the fulfillment of their dream. After high school, Rhonda married and one by one Hazel’s 3 grandchildren arrived. Hazel loved being a grandmother! Hazel retired from Boeing Co as lead mechanic in 1992. For the last few years she had all young boys and men working for her and acquired the nicknames of Mother Superior and Granny. The day of her retirement, they had a big party for her and gave her “a special gift, a painted picture of her on a motorcycle and in charge.” She obviously was a big hit with her crew.
Hazel and Johnny headed back to Williston in 2000 and rented a house next door to her brother Gerald and wife, JoAnne Christensen. They loved gardening and had beautiful flowers. Lots of card playing and fun times with family and friends in that house. Hazel’s husband died June 25, 2007. She lived alone for a time, until Oct. 2008 when she moved to the “Kensington,” an assisted living facility. She remained there with her cat until it closed during the “boom.” She had to find a new place to live. There was nothing available in Williston. Her daughter Rhonda found an assisted living facility in Boise, Idaho, so she and her cat headed to Boise in 2012. She enjoyed being near family, especially her grandchildren.
She returned to Williston in 2013 and entered the “Nelson Manor,” independent living in Bethel Home, Williston. She later moved to “Pine View,” when she needed more care. The nurses described her as feisty and full of fun. She loved her music and had an extensive collection, which followed her wherever she lived. The family wishes to thank the Bethel Home Staff for the wonderful care they gave Hazel during her stay with them.
Hazel is preceded in death by, parents, Bruce & Lena Christensen; husband, Gilbert (Johnny) Johnson; brothers & sisters-in-law, Bruce & Florence, Earl & Annie, Ernest & Jeanette; Brothers, Robert, Ronald, and Gerald; sisters & brothers-in-law, Mildred & Clarence Giese and Beatrice & Harold Nehring and Lucille Christensen; nephews, Allen, Raymond, Roger, John, Randy, and David Christensen, Bill & Gary Nehring; nieces, DeAnn Nehring, and Judy Anderson.
Hazel is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Rhonda & Cody Fowler; grandchildren, Brandon & wife Dru Fowler, Tyler Fowler, and Leneda Fowler; great-granddaughter, Hadley Fowler, all from Boise, Idaho; sisters-in-law, Mary Christensen of Billings, MT, JoAnne Christensen of Williston, ND; cousin, Elwood Adams of Moorhead, MN, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Hazel leaves a legacy of faith, strength of character, love of family, sense of humor, and a faithful servant of God. Her love of life is reflected in the numerous albums she meticulously kept through the years with pictures and newspaper clippings of family and friends. Her memories will be treasured by all who knew her.