Hazel Johnson, 95, of Williston, ND passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our funeral home website at www.fulkersons.com.

Hazel’s Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home in Williston, ND. Pastor Sheldon Sorenson will officiate.

