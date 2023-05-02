Hazel Faye Engberg, 84, of Williston, ND, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, at her home with her family by her side, in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, ND is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.
Hazel’s Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor David Maxfield will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND and an hour prior to the church service. A Family & Friends Service will be held at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Hazel will be laid to rest next to her husband, Pat in Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed
Hazel Faye Kvale Engberg (84) was born on November 29, 1938 to Mons and Eva (Opsahl) Kvale. She was one of seven children who grew up on the farmstead west of Crosby. Hazel graduated from Divide County High School. Hazel married the love of her life, Pat Engberg on October 12, 1957 and soon started raising her family of 5 children. Her 5 children were all born in the month of April for 5 consecutive years. In 1964 the family moved to Williston where Hazel lived for the rest of her life.
Hazel worked for 45 years for American State Bank and retired in 2011. She was a long-time member of the Moose Club who enjoyed playing pull tabs. You knew when she pulled a winner! Hazel spent many years as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts. Many crafts were made in her basement.
She enjoyed working in her yard, planting flowers and watching the birds, mostly finches. She took many walks with Pat and worked many puzzles. She loved to play cards and especially loved winning! She loved coffee with friends and having her grandkids and great-grandkids visit.
Hazel had a musical laugh that brought a smile to anyone who heard it.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sons, Vernon (Clara) Engberg and Wayne (Cheryl) Engberg. Daughters, Virginia Beggs, Wendy (Ron) Hendrickson, and Julie (Darrell) Wrolson. Grandchildren, Lance (Danielle) Engberg, Shawn (Wendy) Engberg, Eric (Whitney) Engberg, Ryan Engberg, Kelsey (Jonathan Tracey) Engberg, Amber (Ben) Schafer, Jeremy (Lacey) Hendrickson, Patrick (Janette) Hendrickson and Robert Wrolson. Great-Grandchildren, Abigail Engberg, Everleigh Engberg, Wesley Engberg, Alicia Engberg, Bentley Engberg, Calvin Schafer, James Schafer, John Schafer, Taeson Hendrickson, Cedar Hendrickson, Anastasia Winkler, Iris Hendrickson, Tenleigh Wrolson and Graeden Wrolson. Siblings, Kenny (Marian) Kvale, Emelia Satre and Margaret Henderson.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Mons and Eva (Opsahl) Kvale; husband, Elmer “Pat” Engberg; siblings, Cliff Kvale, Mary Widmaier, Ellie Hinricksen and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of memorials, please consider giving to your favorite charity or Hazel’s: Mondak Animal Rescue, Dakota Boys & Girls Ranch or Upper Missouri Bible Camp.
