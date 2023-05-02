Hazel Faye Engberg, 84

Hazel Faye Engberg, 84, of Williston, ND, passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023, at her home with her family by her side, in Williston, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, ND is assisting the family. Condolences may be left on our Funeral Home website at www.fulkersons.com.

Hazel’s Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Williston, ND. Pastor David Maxfield will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND and an hour prior to the church service. A Family & Friends Service will be held at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, ND. Hazel will be laid to rest next to her husband, Pat in Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND.

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Engberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.


Tags

Load comments