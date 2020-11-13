Harvey Weyrauch, 93
Harvey Weyrauch, 93, of Ray, ND, more recently of Tioga Long Term Care in Tioga, passed away Friday evening, November 6, 2020 at Tioga Long Term Care. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
A Funeral Mass, for immediate family only, will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ray ND. Father Corey Nelson will officiate. Interment will be in the Highland Cemetery in Ray ND. A Rosary Service, for immediate family only, will be held Friday at 5:00 PM on November 20, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston and on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Chapel in Tioga, ND.
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
The Funeral Mass will be broadcast, please follow the link on Harvey’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.