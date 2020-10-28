Harvey Thompson, 99
Harvey Thompson, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away on October 22, 2020. A resident of Minnetonka since 2008, Harvey spent most of his life in North Dakota.
He was born May 14, 1921 in Charlson, North Dakota and raised on his family’s farm. After two years at NDSU in Fargo, he enlisted and served in the 188th Field Artillery Battalion in Europe during World War II. He married Elizabeth (Betty) Vick in 1946, a marriage that lasted 69 years.
In Williston, he worked as a parts manager for GMC and was active in Upper Missouri Camera Club and First Lutheran Church. He enjoyed hikes, birds and wildflowers with his family and friends. In his later years, working with photo editing software and reading history were his main interests.
His wife Betty and his parents Wilhelmina and Orville Thompson predeceased him.
He is survived by his daughters Joan Thompson (Drew Hamre) and Margaret Appelgren (Randy); his grandchildren Justin Appelgren, Kristen Trippe (Ryan), Leah Johnson (Matt), Paul Hamre, and Claire Stansberry (Tony); his great-grandchildren Wesley and Miles Johnson and Elizabeth Trippe; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private ceremony honoring Harvey’s life and military service at Ft. Snelling in early November. We want to thank Baywood Home Care, who helped Harvey to live independently and to transition to assisted living. We also want to thank the staff at Cherrywood Pointe of Minnetonka, who cared for Harvey with kindness in his last months and who helped us to communicate via Zoom and FaceTime when the building was closed to visitors. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the USO, Oak Knoll Lutheran Church of The Nature Conservancy.
