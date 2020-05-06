Harvey Peterman, 86

Harvey Peterman age 86, of Crosby, ND passed away after a brief illness from cancer on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Minot Health and Rehab on Minot.
A private family graveside service will be held at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Crosby at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 8, 2020 with Military Honors.
Harvey was born August 12, 1933 in Brainerd, Minnesota to Henry and Rhonda (Hagge) Peterman.
Harvey was raised and educated in Saskatchewan. After graduating from high school, Harvey moved to Crosby and was inducted into the US Army on June 9, 1953 serving in France. He was discharged in 1955 and joined the Army Reserve through 1960.
After the service, Harvey worked for Ingwalson Motors as a mechanic and later managed a Mobile service station. He and his son David owned a trucking business.
Harvey married Shirley Benter on June 9, 1957 in Crosby, and they had one son David.
He enjoyed time spent with family, attending his son’s participation in rodeos. He enjoyed roping and horses. He spent considerable time tinkering in his shop with both vehicles and woodworking.. As a young man, he played baseball and hockey.
Friends and family who knew Harvey well, will always remember his ability to overcome multiple traumas, a propane explosion, 2 trucking accidents and several heart attacks.
Harvey was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Crosby and also of the William Perry Makee American Legion Post #75.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Ann and Florence, nephew Darrell, sisters-in-law, Alice, brothers-in-law, Bob, Clarence, Ed, Jerry and Denny.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Crosby), son David (Shelly) (Minot, special great nephews, Allan (Brittany) and Larry (lacey) and families, sister, Myrna (Marlin) Vondall (Trenton), brother, Gordon (Washington), sisters-in-law, Lois, Doreen, Donna and Jane, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials are preferred to the donors choice.
Stakston-Martin Funeral Home of Crosby, ND is in charge of arrangements.