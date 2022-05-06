Purchase Access

Harvey Olson, 83, of Williston, passed away early Friday morning, May 6, 2022 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.

His Funeral Services and a complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Harvey or leave condolences for his family.

To send flowers to the family of Harvey Olson, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

May 10
Visitation
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
9:00AM-7:00PM
Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Services
112 4th St. E.
PO BOX 816
Williston, ND 58801
May 11
Memorial Service
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church
1024 6th St W
Williston, ND 58801
May 11
Livestream of Service
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church
1024 6th St W
Williston, ND 58801
