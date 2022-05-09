Harvey Olson, 83, of Williston, passed away early Friday morning, May 6, 2022 at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Williston.
His Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 11, at 11:00 AM at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Williston, the Rev. Steve Lundblom will Officiate the Service. Visitation for Harvey will be held on Tuesday, May 10 from 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM at the Everson Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.
Harvey Emelius Olson was born on March 18, 1939 to Emelius and Delores (Peterson) Olson in Plentywood, Montana. He lived in Bainville, Montana before moving to Williston where he was raised and educated, graduating in 1958 from the Williston High School. Harvey was in the Army as a Teletype Operator from 1962 – 1964, with13 months being served in Korea. He took the message when President Kennedy was killed.
Harvey was a University of North Dakota Graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Arts – the Ellendale, North Dakota Branch.
On June 14, 1969 Harvey was united in marriage to Diane (Lerbakken) at the Corinth Lutheran Church in Corinth, ND. Together, they had two children, Craig and Vicki.
Harvey was an Industrial Arts teacher in Bertha, Minnesota for nine years. He moved back to Williston in 1979. While living in Williston he worked for Gene’s Electric, BoDo’s, Basin Printers, Modern Machine. Harvey was also a vendor at many craft shows in the area with his woodwork. Woodworking, Camping and trying his luck at the Casino were a few of his favorite pastimes. In Williston he was active in his church activities at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church. He was also involved with the Boy Scouts. He helped assist the club leader throughout his son Craig’s involvement, including working with Craig until he achieved Eagle Scout. Harvey was also a lifetime member of the VFW and the American Legion.
Surviving him are his wife, Diane; daughter Vicki (Trevor) Swenson along with their children, Travis, Summer and Ty; brothers, Jerry (Diana) Olson, Delmar (Martha) Olson.
Harvey was preceded in death by his son, Craig Olson; parents, Emelius and Delores Olson; and sister, Doris Olson.
