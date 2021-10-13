Harvey E. Bennett, 94 Oct 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Harvey E. Bennett, 94Harvey E. Bennett, 94, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday evening, October 12, 2021 at his home in Williston.Funeral arrangements will be announced and a complete obituary will follow.Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Harvey or leave condolences for his family.The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for the family. To plant a tree in memory of Harvey Bennett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Williston Harvey E. Bennett Funeral Home Condolence Obituary Funeral Arrangement Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 19 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Oyloe named River's Edge Events Manager Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest Genesis to become latest business to break ground at Williston Square Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Ronald Kerbaugh, 60 Williston shows they are Willow Strong Wesley “Wes” Stillwell, 68 Howard C Torgerson, 69 Canada, western wildfires causing haze over Williston WHS boys, girls cross country teams are WDA champs Submit An Obituary Submit an obituary to The Williston Herald Submit