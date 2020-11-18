Harvey Bruno Weyrauch, 93
Harvey Bruno Weyrauch, of rural Ray, was called to his heavenly home on November 6, 2020, at the age of 93, just 22 days short of his 94th birthday.
Harvey was born November 28, 1926 at the family homestead in Farmvale Township as the fifth of six boys to George and Cecelia Weyrauch.
He grew up at the ranch in Farmvale Twp and attended country school. As a young boy his first job was herding sheep, at which time he learned to play the harmonica. After his two brothers joined the Service, he helped operate the farm with his Dad. His brother Donald left him his accordion when he left for the service and told him if he could learn to play it before he came home, he could have it. He did learn to play it by ear and did so for the rest of his life, even while he was in Long Term Care at Tioga. When he graduated from 8th grade his parents gave him a choice of continuing in school or farming and he chose farming. He started training horses for friends and family and had a trap line for spending money. He was married to the “Love of His Life”, best friend and helpmate, Aurita Marie (Daniel), on October 6, 1951. They recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. To this union 5 children were born; Marie, Faye, Robert, Joanne, and Paul.
They lived on the ranch in Farmvale Township until 1956 when they moved, with their, then, four children, to a farm near Ray in Equality Township. Ray View Ranch was their home for the next 60 plus years where they raised their five children with the motto “the family that works, plays and prays together stays together!”
Of the local parades in the area, he didn’t miss many. His wholehearted participation included riding his 3,000 lb. steer, Lucky; riding horse while playing his accordion, cracking his bull whip on horseback, and driving his Model T and 1959 Cadillac. For 25 years, every Monday morning, he played his accordion, as a volunteer, at Tioga LTC, often bringing a critter along to be passed around. The many instruments he played by ear included: Harmonica, Accordion, Concertina, Violin, Mandolin, Guitar and Piano. Harvey and his musician buddies, Ed Krieger, Bob Lukauch, Selmer Pladson and Richard Meuchel entertained at Bethel Home, Kensington, Senior Citizens, Williams County Fair, Ray Jamboree, and many other places.
Harvey had such a great love for nature and animals. He often brought wildflowers to his bride as they came in bloom. The neighbors considered him somewhat of a local veterinarian and would call him for advice when their animals were sick. During their growing-up years his children had many different pets – owl, snapping turtle, baby fawn, skunk, porcupine, raccoon, and the like. Many a ride was given in his sleigh and a wagon. He even trained Tony, the llama, to pull a cart.
At one time he owned 50 head of quarter horses, raised registered Angus cattle and registered German Shepard dogs. In addition, raising pigeons and peacocks were his hobbies.
All children loved to visit the farm because Harvey was so patient when teaching them about animals and he was also a great storyteller. He would have the kids sit in his lap, have them hold onto his thumbs and fingers, to keep them still, and tell them a story. He invented Pictionary before it was ever a real game, by starting to draw a picture and having them guess what it was. Many a field trip was taken to Harvey’s place by school children and he hauled his pigeons, chickens, and peacock to schools and anywhere he was scheduled to entertain.
He lived a great life with his parents, his siblings, wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. His life has influenced the lives of all of us. He made a mark on the world through five generations and there is more to come. Like a pebble tossed into a pond, his message will move in concentric circles, ever outward.
Harvey will be forever missed by his wife, Aurita; his children, Marie (Dave) Challes, Faye Moe (Cal Raaum), Joanne Ulven, Paul (Peggy) Weyrauch; his grandchildren, Angela Lyle, Janae (Chris Kirchmeier) Moe, Brian Moe, Lisa Engel (Shawn Ehlke), Paula (Travis) Bergstrom, Peter Engel, Kristin (Joe) Gunderson, Blaine (Jamie) Lamb Weyrauch, Tonya Weyrauch (Doug Frisinger), Chad Weyrauch; great-grandchildren, Annessa & Lyndsi Lyle, Luca & Micah Kirchmeier, Lola Suchy, Carter Gunderson, Alexia Pitman, Kylie Ehlke, Ryan & Owen Frisinger, Olivia Lamb Weyrauch; his sister-in-law, Betty Weyrauch and numerous nieces and nephews.
Welcoming him in heaven are his son, Robert; his parents, George & Cecelia Weyrauch; 5 brothers, Lawrence (Marion), Donald (Mary), Kenneth (Inez), Robert, Franklin; son-in-law, Dave Ulven and two great-grand-babies Benjamin Lamb Weyrauch and Emmy Rose.
Cards and condolences may be sent to Fulkerson Funeral Home, 218 West Highland Drive, Williston ND 58801.
The family requests in lieu of flowers or plants please send memorials to either Ray Ambulance and Fire or Ray School Building Fund.
A Funeral Mass, for immediate family only, will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ray ND. Father Corey Nelson will officiate. Interment will be in the Highland Cemetery in Ray ND. A Rosary Service, for immediate family only, will be held Friday at 5:00 PM on November 20, 2020 at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Tioga, ND. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel in Williston and on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Chapel in Tioga, ND. Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Tioga is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com
Due to Covid 19, we ask that everyone adheres to local and state requirements for social distancing.
The Funeral Mass will be broadcast, please follow the link on Harvey’s service information on our website www.fulkersons.com.